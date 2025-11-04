All Sun Devils

Top Arizona State Draft Fits for the Detroit Lions

The Arizona State Sun Devils could have some players who could be playing in Motor City next season.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Detroit Lions logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have become one of the NFL's best stories as of late. Head Coach Dan Campbell has built an amazing culture and team. The team is are yearly Super Bowl Contender, so who are some Sun Devils that could join the Lions pride?

Offense

Quarterback

The idea of Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Detroit might seem odd at first, but it could work out for both parties. In terms of Leavitt, he could enter the draft after this year. He is a projected 3rd or 4th rounder, so Detroit could land him late.

Leavitt has great physical tools, such as his ability to throw on the run, which would translate perfectly to the NFL. However, there are some traits that Leavitt still needs to iron out and sitting behind a pro like Jared Goff could help Leavitt's development.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Speaking of Goff, there is a lot to like about his game. He's very accurate and can show he can bring a team to the Super Bowl when he was on the Los Angeles Rams. However, Goff is not a mobile quarterback, which is a downside.

Looking at the Lions' losses this season, especially the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, having a mobile QB would help. So, the Lions could draft Leavitt and have him develop under Goff.

Detroit Lions Guard Christian Mahogany and Quarterback Jared Goff
Detroit Lions guard Christian Mahogany blocks as quarterback Jared Goff makes a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Line

When the Lions' offense was highly effective during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, a large part of that was due to the amazing offensive line they had. However, that unit has regressed due to retirements. One name to look out for is Ben Coleman. Coleman's season unfortunately ended due to injury, but he has the power and grit that Dan Campbell would love to have on the team.

Arizona State Offensive Lineman Ben Coleman
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Ben Coleman answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

ASU's Max Iheanachor could also make a really good Lion. He is very tough and strong, and has a really good, powerful blocking style.

Arizona State Sun Devils Offensive Lineman Max Iheanachor
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Defense

The rest of the Lions' offense is stacked with wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. For the defense, Edge Rusher Clayton Smith would be amazing. Smith has the toughness and physicality that would fit the Lions' defense tremendously. Smith, playing on the opposite side, could be on one of the NFL's best pass rush tandems.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman Clayton Smith
Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) celebrates during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Arizona State Sun Devils at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cornerback

Keith Abney II could also be an amazing fit. He has the physicality and aggressiveness that would fit the Lions culture like a glove. If Abney II is not available by the time the Lions are picking, Javan Robinson would be a great selection as well.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Keith Abney II
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In conclusion, the Lions have an already great roster and some Sun Devils could add to their already amazing draft pedigree.

