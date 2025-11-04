Top Arizona State Draft Fits for the Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have become one of the NFL's best stories as of late. Head Coach Dan Campbell has built an amazing culture and team. The team is are yearly Super Bowl Contender, so who are some Sun Devils that could join the Lions pride?
Offense
Quarterback
The idea of Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Detroit might seem odd at first, but it could work out for both parties. In terms of Leavitt, he could enter the draft after this year. He is a projected 3rd or 4th rounder, so Detroit could land him late.
Leavitt has great physical tools, such as his ability to throw on the run, which would translate perfectly to the NFL. However, there are some traits that Leavitt still needs to iron out and sitting behind a pro like Jared Goff could help Leavitt's development.
Speaking of Goff, there is a lot to like about his game. He's very accurate and can show he can bring a team to the Super Bowl when he was on the Los Angeles Rams. However, Goff is not a mobile quarterback, which is a downside.
Looking at the Lions' losses this season, especially the loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, having a mobile QB would help. So, the Lions could draft Leavitt and have him develop under Goff.
Offensive Line
When the Lions' offense was highly effective during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, a large part of that was due to the amazing offensive line they had. However, that unit has regressed due to retirements. One name to look out for is Ben Coleman. Coleman's season unfortunately ended due to injury, but he has the power and grit that Dan Campbell would love to have on the team.
ASU's Max Iheanachor could also make a really good Lion. He is very tough and strong, and has a really good, powerful blocking style.
Defense
The rest of the Lions' offense is stacked with wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. For the defense, Edge Rusher Clayton Smith would be amazing. Smith has the toughness and physicality that would fit the Lions' defense tremendously. Smith, playing on the opposite side, could be on one of the NFL's best pass rush tandems.
Cornerback
Keith Abney II could also be an amazing fit. He has the physicality and aggressiveness that would fit the Lions culture like a glove. If Abney II is not available by the time the Lions are picking, Javan Robinson would be a great selection as well.
In conclusion, the Lions have an already great roster and some Sun Devils could add to their already amazing draft pedigree.
