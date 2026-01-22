Ranking ASU’s 2026 Football Games by Excitement

With ASU's scehudle out, what are the best and worst matchups? The best is first and the worst is last, so here are the teams ranked by excitement.

Week 6 @ Texas Tech

ASU vs Texas Tech has been a rivalry brewing as of recent. Whether it be Texas Tech holding off ASU in 2024 to beat ASU or ASU's comeback win last year, the past two times these teams have played have been amazing to see. So, this year, when ASU returns back to Jones AT&T Stadium, it will be intriguing to see if ASU can pull off another magical win against the Red Raiders. Plus add in the fact that Texas Tech were the Big 12 winners last year, and many Sun Devil fans feel like that could have been ASU. So this will be a chance for ASU to prove that they are a better team in the Big 12.

Texas Tech seniors Behren Morton (2) and Bryce Ramirez walk to the field before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 12 @ Arizona

Last seasons Sun Devils lose to the Wildcats stung for many, so this will be a shot at redepmtion for ASU. Add in the fact that Wildcat Quarterback Noah Fifita could be a high draft prospect and this could be his last game for Arizona, so this game has a lot of stakes for Fifita. Depending on how the season goes for ASU, this game could also have a lot of stakes since it is the last game of the regular season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Week 2 @ Texas A&M

This game will be a huge test for Kenny Dillingham's squad, but that is why it ranks so high. Dillingham's squad has shown that they have thrived in big games, whether it be beating Texas Tech or Baylor last year, this team rises to the occasion. So, this will be a very fascinating test for the team to see if they can beat a college playoff team on the road

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates win with defensive back Myles Rowser (4) against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Week 8 @ BYU

BYU and ASU are building up a lot of new talent on both teams, so it should be interesting to see what team comes out on top. Both of these teams could be the faces of the Big 12 of the future due to a lot of the new talent they have, so this game does have a lot of high stakes, especially with it being late in the year.

BYU's Jack Kelly breaks up a pass intended for Texas Tech's Cameron Dickey during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 9 vs Colorado

Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham are not just some of the best program builders in the Big 12, but in all of football. However this will not just be a coaching battle, as it will be a quaterback battle as well. This game is Week 9, so at this time, ASU's QB should be established by now as well as Colorado's Julian Lewis who has a lot of hype.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Week 5 vs Hawaii

Hawaii is an unique and different opponent for ASU, so that it ranks fairly high. It will neat to see Kenny Dillingham's play a different team. Add int he fact that this team is pretty good as they went 9-4 last year. The only thing that would rank the game higher is that if this was an away game, as playing in Hawaii would be very neat.

Dec 24, 2025; Honolulu, HI, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Riis Weber (37) holds a Native Hawaiian replica weapon after the Rainbow Warriors defeated the California Golden Bears 53-31 to win the Hawaii Bowl at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Week 3 vs Kansas

The fact that the Sun Devils get to play a game in London is an amazing opportunity for the squad. It will be very unique and special to see this team play across the sea. The reason this game isn't higher is due to the fact that Kansas struggled last year in the Big 12 as they went 3-6 in the conference.

Nov 16, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a bench chair prior to a game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Week 1 vs Morgan State

There is some excitment with this game, as it will be the first look of a lot of new players in Sun Devil uniforms. Whether it be cornerback Ashton Stamps or wide receiver Omarion Miller, Sun Devil fans at home wil have the chance to see a lot of new players in their first home game. The reason this game isn't higher is due that this should be an easy ASU win and not the most competitive game.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Week 4 vs Baylor

Baylor versus ASU was a great game last year and this year it could be pretty good as well. Baylor has QB DJ Lagway who is a wildcard of how he could play. While this is a good Big 12 battle, it ranks a bit lower on the excitement as Baylor lost some players to the NFL Draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws the ball under pressure from Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman James Williams (10) and Florida State Seminoles linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Week 7 vs Kansas State

The Kansas State game is intersting, as this game is about halfway through ASU's seaosn, so this could be a big turning point for the Sun Devils. A win could really propel things, but a lose could really drain momentum. However, this game is a bit lower due to the fact that Kansas State struggled last year as they were 6-6.

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Kansas State Wildcats helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Week 10 @ UCF

UCF struggled last year as they went 2-7 in the confrence, so on paper this should be an ASU win. However the fact that this is on the road is intriguing to see how ASU handles going down south to Florida.

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the UCF Knights helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Week 11 vs Oklahoma State

This game is last due to the fact that this team went 09- in the Big 12 and should be a pretty big win for ASU.

Overall, ASU has a pretty intriguing schedule for football. Some games will be a test for the team and they have some unique opponents. It should be another great year full of memorable moments for ASU.