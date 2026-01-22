Ranking ASU’s 2026 Football Games by Excitement
With ASU's scehudle out, what are the best and worst matchups? The best is first and the worst is last, so here are the teams ranked by excitement.
Week 6 @ Texas Tech
ASU vs Texas Tech has been a rivalry brewing as of recent. Whether it be Texas Tech holding off ASU in 2024 to beat ASU or ASU's comeback win last year, the past two times these teams have played have been amazing to see. So, this year, when ASU returns back to Jones AT&T Stadium, it will be intriguing to see if ASU can pull off another magical win against the Red Raiders. Plus add in the fact that Texas Tech were the Big 12 winners last year, and many Sun Devil fans feel like that could have been ASU. So this will be a chance for ASU to prove that they are a better team in the Big 12.
Week 12 @ Arizona
Last seasons Sun Devils lose to the Wildcats stung for many, so this will be a shot at redepmtion for ASU. Add in the fact that Wildcat Quarterback Noah Fifita could be a high draft prospect and this could be his last game for Arizona, so this game has a lot of stakes for Fifita. Depending on how the season goes for ASU, this game could also have a lot of stakes since it is the last game of the regular season.
Week 2 @ Texas A&M
This game will be a huge test for Kenny Dillingham's squad, but that is why it ranks so high. Dillingham's squad has shown that they have thrived in big games, whether it be beating Texas Tech or Baylor last year, this team rises to the occasion. So, this will be a very fascinating test for the team to see if they can beat a college playoff team on the road
Week 8 @ BYU
BYU and ASU are building up a lot of new talent on both teams, so it should be interesting to see what team comes out on top. Both of these teams could be the faces of the Big 12 of the future due to a lot of the new talent they have, so this game does have a lot of high stakes, especially with it being late in the year.
Week 9 vs Colorado
Deion Sanders and Kenny Dillingham are not just some of the best program builders in the Big 12, but in all of football. However this will not just be a coaching battle, as it will be a quaterback battle as well. This game is Week 9, so at this time, ASU's QB should be established by now as well as Colorado's Julian Lewis who has a lot of hype.
Week 5 vs Hawaii
Hawaii is an unique and different opponent for ASU, so that it ranks fairly high. It will neat to see Kenny Dillingham's play a different team. Add int he fact that this team is pretty good as they went 9-4 last year. The only thing that would rank the game higher is that if this was an away game, as playing in Hawaii would be very neat.
Week 3 vs Kansas
The fact that the Sun Devils get to play a game in London is an amazing opportunity for the squad. It will be very unique and special to see this team play across the sea. The reason this game isn't higher is due to the fact that Kansas struggled last year in the Big 12 as they went 3-6 in the conference.
Week 1 vs Morgan State
There is some excitment with this game, as it will be the first look of a lot of new players in Sun Devil uniforms. Whether it be cornerback Ashton Stamps or wide receiver Omarion Miller, Sun Devil fans at home wil have the chance to see a lot of new players in their first home game. The reason this game isn't higher is due that this should be an easy ASU win and not the most competitive game.
Week 4 vs Baylor
Baylor versus ASU was a great game last year and this year it could be pretty good as well. Baylor has QB DJ Lagway who is a wildcard of how he could play. While this is a good Big 12 battle, it ranks a bit lower on the excitement as Baylor lost some players to the NFL Draft.
Week 7 vs Kansas State
The Kansas State game is intersting, as this game is about halfway through ASU's seaosn, so this could be a big turning point for the Sun Devils. A win could really propel things, but a lose could really drain momentum. However, this game is a bit lower due to the fact that Kansas State struggled last year as they were 6-6.
Week 10 @ UCF
UCF struggled last year as they went 2-7 in the confrence, so on paper this should be an ASU win. However the fact that this is on the road is intriguing to see how ASU handles going down south to Florida.
Week 11 vs Oklahoma State
This game is last due to the fact that this team went 09- in the Big 12 and should be a pretty big win for ASU.
Overall, ASU has a pretty intriguing schedule for football. Some games will be a test for the team and they have some unique opponents. It should be another great year full of memorable moments for ASU.
