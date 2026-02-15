Seahawks Replace OC Klint Kubiak With NFC West Rival Following Super Bowl LX Win

The Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator just one week after their Super Bowl LX win over the Patriots.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Seattle has hired Brian Fleury as its next play caller. The move follows former OC Klint Kubiak's move to Las Vegas to become the Raiders’ next head coach.

A trusted assistant to Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco since 2019, Fleury now heads to an NFC West rival to call plays for the defending Super Bowl champs. pic.twitter.com/aheq6PBsEP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 15, 2026

Fleury, 47, spent the last seven seasons with the 49ers—most recently as their run game coordinator and tight ends coach in 2025—and has also spent time in the NFL with the Bills (2013, quality coach) and Browns (2014 to '15, asst. linebackers coach and outside linebackers coach).

He’ll take over a Seattle offense that ranked third in the NFL in scoring (28.4 points per game) in 2025, helped Jaxon Smith-Njigba win Offensive Player of the Year, and turned former draft bust Sam Darnold into a Super Bowl champion.

