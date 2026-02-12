How 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Prepared Himself for a Grueling 2025

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had one of his best statistical seasons in 2025.

With 19 touchdowns, 1,285 rushing yards, and 1,029 receiving yards, McCaffrey came close to making history as the first running back to post two 1,000–1,000-yard regular seasons.

He deservedly won the Comeback Player of the Year award for his remarkable season. While he deserves even more, this award was certainly the most fitting recognition.

Christian McCaffrey details how he prepared for the 2025 season

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) on the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Coming off one of the worst seasons of his career in 2024, with just four games played and no touchdowns, McCaffrey hit rock bottom. After winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl, he faltered just as his prime years were beginning.

He traveled to Germany to see a specialist after developing bilateral Achilles tendinitis and also endured a serious PCL injury. It was a year to forget.

But to come back stronger in 2025, he opened up about the many sacrifices he made to get as healthy as possible and prepare for the new season.

"I went through the ringer last year, for sure," said McCaffrey on Bussin' With The Boys.

"I gave my trainers a real big project. I was like, 'Hey, here's what's going on, can you get me back?'

"It was all day everyday. When I think about this season, I mostly think about January 1st until training camp. That felt so challenging. It was one of those things where it felt like you couldn't catch a break.

"When the season ended, people tell you to take a break, but I was addressing so many things. I wanted to come back to OTAs ready to go. I got to the point where I could train a week before OTAs.

"It was a long, gruelling process, but one of the cool things I got to do with my brother Luke. I swear it kept me going; it was so fun to train with my brother. I can't even tell you how awesome that was."

Hearing that, you can’t help but admire McCaffrey’s dedication. A true workhorse, it’s no wonder he’s excelled this season after such meticulous preparation.

His commitment on and off the field sets a standard for teammates and shows why he remains one of the most feared and respected running backs in the league.

McCaffrey in 2026 will be even more dangerous as he goes into the offseason healthy.

Read More