How 49ers' Christian McCaffrey Prepared Himself for a Grueling 2025
In this story:
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had one of his best statistical seasons in 2025.
With 19 touchdowns, 1,285 rushing yards, and 1,029 receiving yards, McCaffrey came close to making history as the first running back to post two 1,000–1,000-yard regular seasons.
He deservedly won the Comeback Player of the Year award for his remarkable season. While he deserves even more, this award was certainly the most fitting recognition.
Christian McCaffrey details how he prepared for the 2025 season
Coming off one of the worst seasons of his career in 2024, with just four games played and no touchdowns, McCaffrey hit rock bottom. After winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl, he faltered just as his prime years were beginning.
He traveled to Germany to see a specialist after developing bilateral Achilles tendinitis and also endured a serious PCL injury. It was a year to forget.
But to come back stronger in 2025, he opened up about the many sacrifices he made to get as healthy as possible and prepare for the new season.
"I went through the ringer last year, for sure," said McCaffrey on Bussin' With The Boys.
"I gave my trainers a real big project. I was like, 'Hey, here's what's going on, can you get me back?'
"It was all day everyday. When I think about this season, I mostly think about January 1st until training camp. That felt so challenging. It was one of those things where it felt like you couldn't catch a break.
"When the season ended, people tell you to take a break, but I was addressing so many things. I wanted to come back to OTAs ready to go. I got to the point where I could train a week before OTAs.
"It was a long, gruelling process, but one of the cool things I got to do with my brother Luke. I swear it kept me going; it was so fun to train with my brother. I can't even tell you how awesome that was."
Hearing that, you can’t help but admire McCaffrey’s dedication. A true workhorse, it’s no wonder he’s excelled this season after such meticulous preparation.
His commitment on and off the field sets a standard for teammates and shows why he remains one of the most feared and respected running backs in the league.
McCaffrey in 2026 will be even more dangerous as he goes into the offseason healthy.
Read More
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal