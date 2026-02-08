Commanders' Deebo Samuel Welcomed Back to 49ers by Former Teammate

Deebo Samuel is set to become a free agent in about a month, as his contract with the Washington Commanders is about to expire. Following the trade that brought him to Washington, the Commanders restructured his deal into a one-year contract for the 2025 season, with no guaranteed money for 2026.

That leaves Washington with a looming decision. Do they keep one of the few bright spots from this season, or let Samuel walk and find a new home elsewhere?

A Familiar Fit in San Francisco

One familiar destination is already open to the idea. Samuel’s former teammate, Christian McCaffrey, would welcome a return to the Bay Area.

On a recent episode of Up & Adams, McCaffrey was asked for his thoughts on the possibility of Samuel returning to San Francisco. According to McCaffrey, there’s no question Samuel would be welcomed back.

“Deebo’s one of my favorite guys I’ve ever played with,” McCaffrey said. “We all love Deebo. Our whole staff loves Deebo. All of the players on the team love Deebo. There’s no question that he will be welcomed back.”

A Skill Set that Travels

A reunion could make sense if the Commanders decide to part ways with the veteran, especially as the 49ers are expected to be active in the wide receiver market this offseason. Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne are both set to become free agents, and Brandon Aiyuk is widely viewed as likely gone.

If Samuel were to return to San Francisco, the fit would be familiar and effective.

“He has such good energy,” McCaffrey said. “He’s somebody that when the ball is in his hands, you can see the fear in defenses. He was such a great component to our offense because you can get him the ball in so many different ways. He’s like an enforcer on the offense in a lot of ways,” he said.

“You can get him the ball in so many ways,” McCaffrey added. “He can catch the ball, he can run the ball, he can run any route in the route tree, and if you want to tackle him, it comes with consequences. He’s just a great guy to have on your team.”

Washington Weighs Its Options

The Commanders used Samuel in much of the same fashion this season. He was lined up across the formation, in the slot, out wide, and even in the backfield. Kliff Kingsbury utilized him on designed jet sweeps, screen passes, and quick hitters to maximize his yards-after-contact ability. Samuel also contributed as a key kickoff returner.

Whether Samuel stays in Washington or finds his way back to San Francisco, his value remains clear. The Commanders’ decision comes down to whether they view Samuel as a building block or a short-term spark.

