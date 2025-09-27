ASU Fans Have Plenty to Be Excited About After Win
Wow, what a game! ASU's clutch victory over the TCU Horned Frogs is one of the ASU memory books. Despite the fantastic win, how happy should ASU fans feel about the victory? Here are the main positives that fans should take away
Culture and Atmosphere
While this topic might be hard to track via stats, it is for sure felt at the ASU games. This game was again sold out, and a lot of fans showed up despite it raining earlier in the day. The stadium was also very loud and noisy, making it a tough home field for opposing teams to visit.
In terms of the culture, this is back-to-back Big 12 wins, where ASU has had crazy victories. Simply put, this team has no quit and will fight to the very end. At one point, ASU was down 17-0, yet they still ended up winning the game. This is a huge credit to Kenny Dillingham's culture that he has built up and created. X's and O's are one thing, but a fight to keep winning is another, and it is something that ASU has in spades.
Sam Leavitt Passing
This was arguably Leavitt's best game passing-wise as the Sun Devils Quarterback this season. Leavitt had 2 touchdowns, including an extremely clutch one at the end of the game. After the Baylor game-winning drive, Leavitt is showing that he has that "ice in his veins", clutch gene.
Leavitt was also great at passing all around the field, whether it be short, medium, or long. Leavitt had a beautiful deep ball to Jordyn Tyson that was 57 yards. Leavitt did have some misses, but he was great tonight when it mattered most, and that is something that fans should be happy about.
Receivers Involved
After weeks of fans and media alike wanting other ASU receivers to get involved, it happened tonight. Jordyn Tyson had his usual big game as he had over 100 receiving yards. However, besides Tyson, Jaren Hamilton had a big catch, Malik McClain had a nice play, tight ends Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole also had great conversions. Hamilton's catch is one of the highlights of the night. It is promising to see other ASU playmakers getting involved in the passing game.
Pass Rush
The final positive that fans should take away is that the Sun Devils' Pass rush stepped up when it mattered most. Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward's defense was great upfront as Clayon Smith, Keyshaun Elliott and Elijah O'Neal all had a sack, but Prince Dorbah had 3. Dorbah has had a solid year, but it was great to see him have an amazing game. The pass rush, looking great, is promising for fans.
Overall, even though it was not perfect, there are a lot of positive takeways for fans.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how excited you are with ASU's Week 5 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as ASU Football season is underway!
Please let us know your thoughts on this Week 5 ASU story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.