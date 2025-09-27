All Sun Devils

ASU Fans Have Plenty to Be Excited About After Win

After a down to the wire win over TCU by the Arizona State Sun Devils, how concerned should fans truly be?

Tanner Cappellini

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after their win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after their win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Wow, what a game! ASU's clutch victory over the TCU Horned Frogs is one of the ASU memory books. Despite the fantastic win, how happy should ASU fans feel about the victory? Here are the main positives that fans should take away

Culture and Atmosphere

While this topic might be hard to track via stats, it is for sure felt at the ASU games. This game was again sold out, and a lot of fans showed up despite it raining earlier in the day. The stadium was also very loud and noisy, making it a tough home field for opposing teams to visit.

The student section from Arizona State University's week 5 game against the TCU Horned Frogs
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Photo I (Tanner Cappellini) took of the student section from Arizona State University's week 5 game against the TCU Horned Frogs. / Tanner Cappellini / Tanner Cappellini

In terms of the culture, this is back-to-back Big 12 wins, where ASU has had crazy victories. Simply put, this team has no quit and will fight to the very end. At one point, ASU was down 17-0, yet they still ended up winning the game. This is a huge credit to Kenny Dillingham's culture that he has built up and created. X's and O's are one thing, but a fight to keep winning is another, and it is something that ASU has in spades.

Arizona State Sun Devils Head Coach Kenny Dillingham
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Sam Leavitt Passing

This was arguably Leavitt's best game passing-wise as the Sun Devils Quarterback this season. Leavitt had 2 touchdowns, including an extremely clutch one at the end of the game. After the Baylor game-winning drive, Leavitt is showing that he has that "ice in his veins", clutch gene.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after run against TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Leavitt was also great at passing all around the field, whether it be short, medium, or long. Leavitt had a beautiful deep ball to Jordyn Tyson that was 57 yards. Leavitt did have some misses, but he was great tonight when it mattered most, and that is something that fans should be happy about.

Receivers Involved

After weeks of fans and media alike wanting other ASU receivers to get involved, it happened tonight. Jordyn Tyson had his usual big game as he had over 100 receiving yards. However, besides Tyson, Jaren Hamilton had a big catch, Malik McClain had a nice play, tight ends Chamon Metayer and Cameron Harpole also had great conversions. Hamilton's catch is one of the highlights of the night. It is promising to see other ASU playmakers getting involved in the passing game.

Arizona State Wide Receiver Jaren Hamilton
Arizona State wide receiver Jaren Hamilton during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pass Rush

The final positive that fans should take away is that the Sun Devils' Pass rush stepped up when it mattered most. Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward's defense was great upfront as Clayon Smith, Keyshaun Elliott and Elijah O'Neal all had a sack, but Prince Dorbah had 3. Dorbah has had a solid year, but it was great to see him have an amazing game. The pass rush, looking great, is promising for fans.

Arizona State Sun Devils Linebacker Martell Hughes and Defensive Lineman Prince Dorbah
Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates a game winning interception with defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Overall, even though it was not perfect, there are a lot of positive takeways for fans.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how excited you are with ASU's Week 5 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as ASU Football season is underway!

Please let us know your thoughts on this Week 5 ASU story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.