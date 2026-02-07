NFL Comparisons for Every ASU Defensive Player in Draft
Brian Ward's defense had a great unit last year for ASU. From every level, they were a great unit. Due to the great seasons they had or lack of eligible years, a lot of Sun Devil defensive players declared for the NFL Draft. How can this players perform at the next level, one way to tell is to see what player they closely resemble at the NFL level. So here are comparison for every ASU defensive player.
Players and their Comparisons
- S Xavion Alford- Derwin James Jr.
- S Myles Ghost Rowser- Chauncey Gardner Johnson
- CB Keith Abney II- L'Jarius Sneed
- CB Nyland Green-Andru Phillips
- LB Keyshaun Elliott- Devin White
- LB Jordan Crook- Ivan Pace Jr.
- LE Clayton Smith- Kayvon Thibodeaux
- RE Prince Dorbah-Marcus Davenport
- DT Jacob Rich Kongaika-Grover Stewart
- DT Justin Wodtly-Calijah Kancey
S Xavion Alford- Derwin James Jr.
Comparing these two safeties might seem like a tall order, as Derwin James Jr. is one of the best at his position for the Los Angeles Chargers. However, when Alford is on the field he is really good. Like James Jr., both Alford and him are great in coverage and run defense. However, the key statement for Alford is injuries as unfortunately, both him and James Jr have had significant injuries in their career. When they are healthy they are elite players that offenses do not look forward to facing.
S Myles Ghost Rowser- Chauncey Gardner Johnson
Both safeties bring a physical way to their game. Rowser brought a physical energy to Brian Wards's defense and Gardner Johnson has done the same to many NFL defenses such as the Eagles and Saints. Their coverage at times could be better, but there is a lot to like about the energy that they bring to the game.
CB Keith Abney II- L'Jarius Sneed
Like Abney II, Sneed is a great man cover that will play through the play. Both corners have a great motor and go through the whistle. Snead has had an interesting career, where he was really good on the Kansas City Chiefs, but regressed a bit on the Tennessee Titans. When Sneed is able to moderate how aggresive he is and to not over pursue, he can be really good. So, if Abney is able to nail this down, his trajectory could be that of a very good corner in the league.
CB Nyland Green-Andru Phillips
There is time where both of these corners have faulty moments in coverage. However, where they excel at is great speed and athleticism. They can fly around the field and can make big plays due to that great ability that they have.
LB Keyshaun Elliott- Devin White
White was a first round pick by the Buccaneers, and during his time he was a great blitzing linebacker, who was pretty solid in coverage. Like White, Elliott has shown that he is great at getting pressure on the opposing quarterback as he lead ASU's defense in sacks. Where Elliott and White can struggle is the pass coverage element. However, with the correct coaching, Elliott could became an elite captain of the defense and linebacker in the league.
LB Jordan Crook- Ivan Pace Jr.
Much like Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., while Crook can get pressure on the opposing QB and can pick the ball off, their bread and butter is being good tackling and run defending linebackers. Pace Jr. has been a very steady piece for Brian Flores's defense in Minnesota, as he has been a reliable player while making the occasional splash play for the team. Crook's NFL career could play out the same way for whatever team selects him to be their man in the middle on defense.
LE Clayton Smith- Kayvon Thibodeaux
When New York Giants Edge Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and Clayton Smith are on, they are on. They look like domainating edge rushers that can wreck and destroy opposing teams and be a force on defense. However, Smith and Thibodeaux are not domiant all the time. At times they can be inconsistent, but they do have great potential that with the right coachign could rank them amogn the best edge rushers in the NFL alongside the likes of Myles Garrett, Will Anderson Jr. and Micah Parsons.
RE Prince Dorbah-Marcus Davenport
While Dorbah and Davenport's pass rush numbers might not be elite, they are very good at run defense and getting tackles for loss. In the NFL, Davenport has been a solid rotationl player for many teams and the same could happen for Dorbah.
DT Jacob Rich Kongaika-Grover Stewart
Stewart has made a name for himself as one of the better run defending tackles in the NFL. He is one of those guys that does his job and does it well and consistently, which Kongaika could achieve. Stewart has been in the league since 2017 and only bee on one team, the Colts and Kongaika could have that same level of consistency in the NFL.
DT Justin Wodtly-Calijah Kancey
For being defensive tackles, both Justin Wodtly and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Calijah Kancey can very explosive and fast. They can cause major disruption to oposing offensive liens with their great speed and accelceration. However, at times they can be inconsistent, but when they are pretty good they are very nice disruptors on the d-line.
Overall, ASU's defenders have a lot of potential and it will be fun to see their pathways in the NFL.
