Why Staying at ASU Could Be Best for This Safety
The future for Arizona State Sun Devils safety Xavion Alford is up in the air. There are a lot of reasons why Alford could go to the NFL Draft. However, there are some reasons why Alford could continue his career at ASU.
Excellent Coaching
If Alford were to stay at ASU, he would be with one of the better coaching staffs in all of college and a great group of people to help him grow as a player. Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward has done an excellent job with the defense this season, only allowing a team to score 30 points plus, which was against the Utah Utes.
Ward has done a great job at all three levels, defensive line, linebacker, and especially the secondary. The secondary has had many great players this season, such as cornerbacks Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson, and safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson.
Besides Ward, ASU's defensive staff still has a lot of loaded coaches on the staff. Such as defensive line Coach Diron Reynolds, who was on the Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl Winning Staff in 2006, and Cornerbacks Coach Bryan Carrington, who took part in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. So, if Alford were to return, he would be going back with a great staff.
Finish on a High Note
Alford had a fantastic season for ASU in 2024, but as mentioned will miss 2025. So, there is a chance that Alford could return and play another year with this team and end on a potential high note with ASU. Next year Sam Leavitt could return as well and ASU hopefully will be healthier, so they could have a better season next year; however, it is not guaranteed.
Could be a centerpiece for ASU
ASU's secondary could look very different as it seems like cornerbacks and stars Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson could be leaving for the NFL Draft. So, if Alford were to come back, he could be the main man in the secondary and could be a huge impact player in key games.
Overall, the decision is up to Alford; however, there are a good number of reasons for Alford to stay at ASU and to grow his legacy as a Sun Devil. It comes down to Alford thinking if he needs more time at ASU or if he is ready to go pro at the NFL level, and that decision is up to him.
