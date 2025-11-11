All Sun Devils

This ASU Safety’s Case for Entering the NFL Draft

There is an Arizona State Defensive Back who has a huge decision to make, and there are a good number of reasons why he should go to the NFL

Tanner Cappellini

March 30, 2022; Tempe, AZ, USA; ASU helmets during a practice at Kajikawa Practice fields. Football Asu Fb
March 30, 2022; Tempe, AZ, USA; ASU helmets during a practice at Kajikawa Practice fields. Football Asu Fb / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
It has been tough injury news for Arizona State Sun Devils fans as of late. Quarterback Sam Leavitt was announced a couple of weeks ago that he was out for the season. Unfortunately, Safety Xavion Alford is also out for the rest of the season.

Alford has not played this entire season; many fans thought he could return late; however, Alford is sadly going to miss the rest of the season. So the question is, should Alford come back to ASU or go to the NFL Draft? The decision is up to him, but here are some reasons why Alford should go to the NFL Draft.

Arizona State Defensive Back Xavion Alford
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State defensive back Xavion Alford answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Alford's Career at ASU

Alford had played well before heading to ASU, but he was amazing in 2024. In this season, Alford had 85 total tackles, 40 of those being solo. In addition to that, Alford had two interceptions as well as five pass deflections. So, how was he great in both run and past defense?

Arizona State Safety Xavion Alford
Arizona State cornerback Xavion Alford (2) warms up during a game against NAU at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alford's Value going into the NFL Draft

The safety position is one that is getting valued more and more in the NFL. This is due to the position having a lot of versatility. It wasn't that long ago when the safety position was just playing deep in the NFL, and that was it.

However, now in today's NFL, there are players like the Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, the Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James, and the Seattle Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori. Also, Emmanwori is a rookie and has had a great rookie season, so he is a recent example of a safety playing very well as a versatile role player.

Seattle Seahawks Safety Nick Emmanwori
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a defensive stop during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

So, if Alford were to declare for the NFL Draft, he would play a position that is highly valued. This is also not a very deep draft class for the position. Sure, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is viewed by many to be a top-five to ten player in this class.

However, besides Downs, there are not a ton of other big names at the safety position, sure they are other good players, but it's not as stacked compared to, say, the receiver position this year for the draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes Defensive Back Caleb Downs
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) warms up during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams Alford could be a great fit for

Here are three teams with three different defensive outlooks that Alford could be a great fit for to show how versatile he is.

Chicago Bears

It seems like for their entire history, the Bears have had a great defense, and that is no different this year. The Bears have had a very nice defense; however, one position they are missing is safety. Especially in a division with great receivers like the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and the Detroit Lions' Amon Ra St. Brown, Alford could be a big get for the Bears.

Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson
Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are a bit opposite of the Bears, where as their defense has been struggling this season. So adding Alford could be a great piece in the secondary for Cincy.

Buffalo Bills

Head Coach Sean McDermott has shown that he can do great defensive work when he was a really good safety. So Alford to Buffalo could be a really nice fit.

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks at a scoreboard replay during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

In conclusion, the decision is up to Alford; however, there are a good number of pros of Alford going to the NFL Draft.

