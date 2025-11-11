This ASU Safety’s Case for Entering the NFL Draft
It has been tough injury news for Arizona State Sun Devils fans as of late. Quarterback Sam Leavitt was announced a couple of weeks ago that he was out for the season. Unfortunately, Safety Xavion Alford is also out for the rest of the season.
Alford has not played this entire season; many fans thought he could return late; however, Alford is sadly going to miss the rest of the season. So the question is, should Alford come back to ASU or go to the NFL Draft? The decision is up to him, but here are some reasons why Alford should go to the NFL Draft.
Alford's Career at ASU
Alford had played well before heading to ASU, but he was amazing in 2024. In this season, Alford had 85 total tackles, 40 of those being solo. In addition to that, Alford had two interceptions as well as five pass deflections. So, how was he great in both run and past defense?
Alford's Value going into the NFL Draft
The safety position is one that is getting valued more and more in the NFL. This is due to the position having a lot of versatility. It wasn't that long ago when the safety position was just playing deep in the NFL, and that was it.
However, now in today's NFL, there are players like the Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, the Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James, and the Seattle Seahawks' Nick Emmanwori. Also, Emmanwori is a rookie and has had a great rookie season, so he is a recent example of a safety playing very well as a versatile role player.
So, if Alford were to declare for the NFL Draft, he would play a position that is highly valued. This is also not a very deep draft class for the position. Sure, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is viewed by many to be a top-five to ten player in this class.
However, besides Downs, there are not a ton of other big names at the safety position, sure they are other good players, but it's not as stacked compared to, say, the receiver position this year for the draft.
Teams Alford could be a great fit for
Here are three teams with three different defensive outlooks that Alford could be a great fit for to show how versatile he is.
Chicago Bears
It seems like for their entire history, the Bears have had a great defense, and that is no different this year. The Bears have had a very nice defense; however, one position they are missing is safety. Especially in a division with great receivers like the Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and the Detroit Lions' Amon Ra St. Brown, Alford could be a big get for the Bears.
Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are a bit opposite of the Bears, where as their defense has been struggling this season. So adding Alford could be a great piece in the secondary for Cincy.
Buffalo Bills
Head Coach Sean McDermott has shown that he can do great defensive work when he was a really good safety. So Alford to Buffalo could be a really nice fit.
In conclusion, the decision is up to Alford; however, there are a good number of pros of Alford going to the NFL Draft.
