The Pro Level Comparison to ASU's Sam Leavitt

There is a Quarterback in today's NFL who has a similar skillset to Sam Leavitt that could determine his future

Tanner Cappellini

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The future of Arizona State University Quarterback Sam Leavitt's football at the moment is unclear. Leavitt is done for the rest of ASU's season due to undergoing surgery. There is a chance that Leavitt could come back next season to ASU, or he could go to the NFL and have a chance to get drafted. If Leavitt were to get drafted to the NFL, what type of Quarterback could he be?

Before the Season

Before the season, Leavitt profiled to that of Denver Broncos Quarterback, Bo Nix because both can get rid of the ball and scramble.

That has been true to a degree, as both Nix and Leavitt have had clutch wins for their teams this season, such as when Bo Nix beat the New York Giants in a come-from-behind effort and Sam Leavitt beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a come-from-behind effort. However, there is another Quarterback that Leavitt profiles more like, and it is one that he shares his first name with.

Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix
Sam like Sam

The Quarterback that Leavitt most profiles like is Seattle Seahawks Quarterback, Sam Darnold. Darnold and Leavitt have a lot of similarities. For starters, they both have a strong arm and can push the ball downfield. Both Sams, Darnold, and Leavitt have the arm to hit any area of the field. Next up, both Sams are mobile as well. They can accelerate quickly and are tough runners.

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Sam Darnold
Both are also very similar in physical size; Darnold is 6′ 3″ and Leavitt is 6′ 2″. Darnold weighs 225, and Leavitt weighs 210. Another similarity that Darnold and Leavitt have is that both at times will try to do too much and push the ball down the field, which can result in turnovers.

Both Quarterbacks, at times, can be high gamblers, which means they can hit big plays but also have costly plays for their offense as well.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Leavitt's Trajectory

So, now that Sam Leavitt is very similar to Sam Darnold, who could his NFL career path pan out? Well, there are a couple of ways. Like Darnold, Leavitt would need a good supporting cast to thrive, as when Darnold was first drafted to the New York Jets, he struggled as he did not have a great team around him.

However, when Darnold was on the Minnesota Vikings last year and Seattle Seahawks this year, with a great cast, he has produced very well. Since Leavitt and Darnold can be aggressive passers sometimes, having a good team around them is vital to success.

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Sam Darnold
In conclusion, Leavitt, like Darnold, had a lot of talent coming out of college. Leavitt has the tools and traits to be a great NFL player if he ends up in the right spot. Whether it be coming out to the NFL Draft now or another year, Leavitt has great potential for the NFL.

Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt
