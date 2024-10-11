LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas, Oklahoma State Exhibition Series
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After 12 scrimmages, the Arkansas fall ball schedule has reached its crecendo. The Razorbacks welcome Oklahoma State to Baum-Walker Stadium for a two-game series. Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be a regular nine-inning game. Below are the starting lineups for both teams. (Refresh for the latest play-by-play).
Oklahoma State Starting Lineups:
2B Avery Ortiz
LF Nolan Schubart
3B Aidan Meola
1B Colin Bruggemann
DH Jayson Jones
CF Kollin Ritchie
C Ian Daughterty
DH Garrett Shull
RF Donovan LaSalle
SS Brock Thompson
P Harrison Bodendorf
Top of the 1st:
Ortiz strikes out swinging, 1 out
Schubart strikes out swinging, 2 outs
Meola reached on a throwing error by the third baseman (Iredale), Meola to second
Bruggemann strikes out swinging, 3 outs
Cowboys 0, Razorbacks 0
Bottom of the 1st:
Davalan flew out to right, 1 out
Wehiwa Aloy singled to left
Helfrick grounded out to the pitcher, Aloy to second, 2 outs
Aloy advanced to third on a wild pitch
Maxwell grounded out to second, 3 outs
Cowboys 0, Razorbacks 0
Top of the 2nd:
Zach Root replaces Gaeckle
Jones reached on a missed catch error by the left fielder (Thomas Jr.), Jones to second
Ritchie singled to left, Jones scored, Cowboys 1, Razorbacks 0
Daughterty grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Ritchie out at second, 2 outs
Shull strikes out swinging, 3 outs
Cowboys 1, Razorbacks 0
Bottom of the 2nd:
Iredale singled to center
Souza doubled to center, Iredale to third
Kuhio Aloy singled to right, Iredale scored, Souza to third, Cowboys 1, Razorbacks 1
Robinett singled to right, Souza scored, Kuhio Aloy to second, Razorbacks 2, Cowboys 1
Thomas strikes out swinging, 1 out
Davalan grounded out to second, 2 outs, Kuhio Aloy to third, Robinett to second
Wehiwa Aloy doubled down the left field line, Kuhio Aloy scored, Robinett scored, Razorbacks 4, Cowboys 1
Inning rolled
Razorbacks 4, Cowboys 1
Top of the 3rd:
LaSalle strikes out swinging, 1 out
Thompson strikes out swinging, 2 outs
Ortiz strikes out swinging, 3 outs
Razorbacks 4, Cowboys 1
Bottom of the 3rd:
Noah Wech replaces Bodendorf
Helfrick popped up to third, 1 out
Maxwell strikes out swinging, 2 outs
Iredale doubled to left, deflected by the third baseman
Souza strikes out swinging, 3 outs
Razorbacks 4, Cowboys 1
HOGS FEED: