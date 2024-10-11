All Hogs

LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas, Oklahoma State Exhibition Series

Arkansas finishes fall slate with first outside competition against Cowboys

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn greets his players prior to the game against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After 12 scrimmages, the Arkansas fall ball schedule has reached its crecendo. The Razorbacks welcome Oklahoma State to Baum-Walker Stadium for a two-game series. Friday's first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be a regular nine-inning game. Below are the starting lineups for both teams. (Refresh for the latest play-by-play).

Oklahoma State Starting Lineups:
2B Avery Ortiz
LF Nolan Schubart
3B Aidan Meola
1B Colin Bruggemann
DH Jayson Jones
CF Kollin Ritchie
C Ian Daughterty
DH Garrett Shull
RF Donovan LaSalle
SS Brock Thompson
P Harrison Bodendorf

Top of the 1st:
Ortiz strikes out swinging, 1 out
Schubart strikes out swinging, 2 outs
Meola reached on a throwing error by the third baseman (Iredale), Meola to second
Bruggemann strikes out swinging, 3 outs
Cowboys 0, Razorbacks 0

Bottom of the 1st:
Davalan flew out to right, 1 out
Wehiwa Aloy singled to left
Helfrick grounded out to the pitcher, Aloy to second, 2 outs
Aloy advanced to third on a wild pitch
Maxwell grounded out to second, 3 outs
Cowboys 0, Razorbacks 0

Top of the 2nd:
Zach Root replaces Gaeckle
Jones reached on a missed catch error by the left fielder (Thomas Jr.), Jones to second
Ritchie singled to left, Jones scored, Cowboys 1, Razorbacks 0
Daughterty grounded into a double play, second to short to first, Ritchie out at second, 2 outs
Shull strikes out swinging, 3 outs
Cowboys 1, Razorbacks 0

Bottom of the 2nd:
Iredale singled to center
Souza doubled to center, Iredale to third
Kuhio Aloy singled to right, Iredale scored, Souza to third, Cowboys 1, Razorbacks 1
Robinett singled to right, Souza scored, Kuhio Aloy to second, Razorbacks 2, Cowboys 1
Thomas strikes out swinging, 1 out
Davalan grounded out to second, 2 outs, Kuhio Aloy to third, Robinett to second
Wehiwa Aloy doubled down the left field line, Kuhio Aloy scored, Robinett scored, Razorbacks 4, Cowboys 1
Inning rolled
Razorbacks 4, Cowboys 1

Top of the 3rd:
LaSalle strikes out swinging, 1 out
Thompson strikes out swinging, 2 outs
Ortiz strikes out swinging, 3 outs
Razorbacks 4, Cowboys 1

Bottom of the 3rd:
Noah Wech replaces Bodendorf
Helfrick popped up to third, 1 out
Maxwell strikes out swinging, 2 outs
Iredale doubled to left, deflected by the third baseman
Souza strikes out swinging, 3 outs
Razorbacks 4, Cowboys 1

