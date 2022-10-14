By the Numbers: A Unique Look at Arkansas Midway Through the Season

What story do the stats tell as the Razorbacks open second half of the season against BYU?

With the Arkansas Razorbacks hitting the halfway point of the season, it's time to take a look at the story the numbers have told so far about the team the Hogs have put on the field and challenges it faces.

15-14

Sam Pittman's record as head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The head Hog needs a win Saturday against BYU if he is to keep his status as a winning coach after 30 games.

11-4

The Razorbacks' record against non-conference opponents since the end of the 2017 season. All four losses can be attributed to the Chad Morris regime. While Pittman had a close call against Missouri State, his teams have never lost a non-conference game, including bowl games.

6

The number of total touchdowns Raheim "Rocket" Sanders has scored in each of his first two seasons in Fayetteville. The six scores were also achieved in exactly the same fashion with five on the ground and one receiving.

1

The number of times Sanders has gone over 100 yards rushing during the three-game losing streak after going for 156 and 167 in the two games prior. His lone game over that barrier was a 101-yard rushing performance against Alabama.

Although, to be fair, Sanders had 49 yard receiving against Mississippi St., which gave him 135 total yards. He had 242 and 186 total yards in the two games prior to the losing streak.

4,264

The number of yards KJ Jefferson has thrown since becoming a Razorback. That stat total includes 33 touchdowns.

5-17

The record Arkansas has posted in games Jefferson hasn't started since he arrived on campus.

12-7

The Razorbacks' record with Jefferson starting behind center. This includes three losses by a total of five points to Missouri in his first start in 2020, a 52-51 loss to Ole Miss last year, and the loss to Texas A&M this season.

10

How many more first downs Arkansas had than Alabama in a 49-26 loss. The Razorbacks nearly doubled Alabama in college football's most irrelevant stat. There aren't many first downs to gain when you go for 70+ yards on three out of five plays.

0

Number of receivers currently with the production of half a Treylon Burks. At 364 yards receiving, Jadon Haselwood is the only receiver on pace to surpass the 552 yards of total receiving needed to equal half of the 1,104 yards Burks had last year. However, he only has two touchdowns, which puts him 1.5 touchdowns short of the 5.5 TDs he would need at season's end if his average halfway through the season were to hold.

1.58

The number of miles the offense has covered halfway through this season.

238

The number of tackles linebackers Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders are on pace to get this season. That's more than Pool and Grant Morgan combined for last seasons with 226, but, then again, they're not splitting an extra 100 tackles with Hayden Henry like Pool and Morgan did last season.

22

The number of sacks Drew Sanders and Jordan Domineck are on pace to pull down by the end of the regular season. Sanders will have 13 if numbers hold, while Domineck will have nine.

10

Number of touchdowns given up by the Arkansas secondary this season. Half of those came in the last two games against Alabama and Mississippi St.

3

This could be either interceptions for the season or interceptions dropped in the Hogs' last game against Mississippi St. Only one of those interceptions have come in the past four games.

1,265

The shortest amount of miles one can drive from Fayetteville to Provo, Utah for Saturday's game.

4,551

The elevation above sea level in Provo.

HOGS FEED:

HOGS' MENTAL STATE BIGGEST QUESTION MARK HEADING INTO BYU

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO HOGS-BYU ON SATURDAY

BYU TO BREAK OUT THE GOOD STUFF FOR ARKANSAS GAME

HUDSON CLARK BECOMING MR. DEPENDABLE WITH MOVE TO SAFETY

HOGS' ERIC MUSSELMAN ANALYZING JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING THESE DAYS

SEC ROUNDUP: IS THERE A CULTURE PROBLEM AT TEXAS A&M?

MIKE LEACH DOESN'T REALLY LIKE DINK-AND-DUNK REFERENCE

SEC SHORTS STRIKES WHILE IRON IS HOT AHEAD OF ALABAMA-TENNESSEE

ODDS OF HORNSBY GETTING ON FIELD AS RECEIVER GO WAY DOWN

TALKING ABOUT LAST YEAR'S END AFTER THREE LOSSES IS ABOUT BEST THING SAME PITTMAN CAN COME UP WITH NOW

RAZORBACKS FIGHTING TO KEEP THIS SEASON FROM SLIPPING THROUGH THEIR FINGERS

BAD NEWS FOR A LOT OF FANS: NO ONE TO BLAME FOR THIS MESS

MISSING KJ JEFFERSON WASN'T THE PROBLEM ON SATURDAY

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel