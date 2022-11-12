Recap: Everything You Missed About Arkansas, LSU This Week
FAYETTEVILLE – It's a bitterly cold morning in Northwest Arkansas where last night snow was falling.
Today Arkansas and LSU lock up for "The Boot," but for the Tigers, the game has a much bigger trophy on the line – a spot in the SEC championship game.
With basketball season and deer season getting cranked up this week along with high school football playoffs, it's possible a few stories on these two teams slipped through the cracks.
Here's your chance to catch up on all the news and insight from this past week.
WILL SHOULDER TO KEPT JEFFERSON FROM THROWING THIS WEEK KEEP HIM FROM LSU GAME?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We may get to find out Saturday if Malik Hornsby can play. Apparently Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's nagging shoulder injury...
BRIAN KELLY WELL AWARE
WHAT'S AT STAKE AGAINST ARKANSAS
Brian Kelly provided his final press conference ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. LSU’s decision-maker hit...
ARKANSAS CHASTISED FOR SCHEDULING TOO MANY RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS ON SEC ROLL CALL
It was a crazy weekend in SEC football and Matt Mitchell brought the goods this week with his weekly edition of SEC Roll Call. This week the SEC commissioner...
THREE PLAYERS WHO MUST HAVE A BIG GAME
FOR TIGERS TO TOP HOGS
LSU will need to see their playmakers get to work early in their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. In what many are labeling...
HOGS AWARE THIS MAY BE BEST DEFENSE
THEY FACE ALL YEAR
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back AJ Green knows exactly what's coming up Saturday morning. "We know where they’re ranked...
THREE PLAYERS WHO MUST HAVE BIG GAMES FOR ARKANSAS TO HAVE A CHANCE
Brian Kelly and the Tigers continue to live in the moment. With a program that controls their own destiny, it’s difficult to not look ahead at the bigger picture come postseason play, but this squad is...
WWE LOOKING TO BRING
MORE RAZORBACKS INTO THE FOLD
FAYETTEVILLE – There's no doubt that when it comes to celebrities, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has an addiction. Those who follow the coach and his exploits...
AN EARLY LOOK AT LSU TRIP TO ARKANSAS
Head Coach Brian Kelly calls it the “24-hour rule” after a big-time victory. That window has now passed and his LSU Tigers must now...
SEC SHORTS COMEDY TEAM DOES WELLNESS CHECK ON ARKANSAS FOLLOWING LIBERTY LOSS
It's Monday, which means it's time for the crew at SEC Shorts to drop their weekly humorous take on the most recent happenings in the Southeastern Conference. The Arkansas Razorbacks are first...
JEFFERSON SAID HE WAS OK,
SO PITTMAN PLAYED HIM
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is going to have to deal with a sore shoulder the rest of the season. We kind of suspected this...
WHILE THINGS LOOK BLEAK NOW,
THERE'S HOPE IN THE HORIZON
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – While things don't look promising for the Arkansas Razorbacks as the season crawls its way to a close, there is hope on the horizon. At no point in Sam Pittman's tenure has he...
PAIR OF HOGS LAND IN JAIL AFTER LIBERTY LOSS
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With a secondary already struggling the last thing Arkansas needed was the numbers reduced even more. Whether that happens or not after...
WITH DEER SEASON, BASKETBALL IN FULL SWING, STRUGGLING FOOTBALL TEAM FALLS IN PRIORITY
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time since 2018, the football team is irrelevant. While this team will finish with a better record than two...
DON'T BELIEVE YOUR LYIN' EYES,
JEFFERSON DIDN'T GET IN
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans will want to believe the officials were the reason they lost to Liberty on Saturday afternoon. Many will continue to convince themselves Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson got...
EVENTS OF LAST SATURDAY PROVE BROOKS, FOUCHA MADE RIGHT DECISION
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Sometimes the truth stares a man right in the face and there's no running from it. After the events that transpired Saturday, there's not...