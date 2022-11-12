Recap: Everything You Missed About Arkansas, LSU This Week

With so many distractions this week, here's your chance to catch up on morning showdown between Tigers, Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE – It's a bitterly cold morning in Northwest Arkansas where last night snow was falling.

Today Arkansas and LSU lock up for "The Boot," but for the Tigers, the game has a much bigger trophy on the line – a spot in the SEC championship game.

With basketball season and deer season getting cranked up this week along with high school football playoffs, it's possible a few stories on these two teams slipped through the cracks.

Here's your chance to catch up on all the news and insight from this past week.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We may get to find out Saturday if Malik Hornsby can play. Apparently Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson's nagging shoulder injury...

Brian Kelly provided his final press conference ahead of the Tigers’ matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. LSU’s decision-maker hit...

It was a crazy weekend in SEC football and Matt Mitchell brought the goods this week with his weekly edition of SEC Roll Call. This week the SEC commissioner...

LSU will need to see their playmakers get to work early in their matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. In what many are labeling...

LSU Tigers safety Joe Foucha (13) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Tiger Stadium. (Stephen Lew / USA TODAY Sports)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back AJ Green knows exactly what's coming up Saturday morning. "We know where they’re ranked...

Brian Kelly and the Tigers continue to live in the moment. With a program that controls their own destiny, it’s difficult to not look ahead at the bigger picture come postseason play, but this squad is...

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

FAYETTEVILLE – There's no doubt that when it comes to celebrities, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has an addiction. Those who follow the coach and his exploits...

Head Coach Brian Kelly calls it the “24-hour rule” after a big-time victory. That window has now passed and his LSU Tigers must now...

It's Monday, which means it's time for the crew at SEC Shorts to drop their weekly humorous take on the most recent happenings in the Southeastern Conference. The Arkansas Razorbacks are first...

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson and coach Sam Pittman share a lighthearted moment during practice in Tampa for the Outback Bowl last December. (Arkansas Communications)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is going to have to deal with a sore shoulder the rest of the season. We kind of suspected this...

Arkansas Communications

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – While things don't look promising for the Arkansas Razorbacks as the season crawls its way to a close, there is hope on the horizon. At no point in Sam Pittman's tenure has he...

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Myles Slusher's detainee report from Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With a secondary already struggling the last thing Arkansas needed was the numbers reduced even more. Whether that happens or not after...

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time since 2018, the football team is irrelevant. While this team will finish with a better record than two...

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson comes up just short of getting the call on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:11 to play in a 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans will want to believe the officials were the reason they lost to Liberty on Saturday afternoon. Many will continue to convince themselves Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson got...

Arkansas captain Joe Foucha takes down LSU running back Tyrion Davis-Price in a 16-13 win for the Razorbacks. (Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Sometimes the truth stares a man right in the face and there's no running from it. After the events that transpired Saturday, there's not...