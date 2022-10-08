Hogs’ Balanced First Half About as Ugly as Things Can Get

Without KJ Jefferson, Hogs' offense struggles, but so does defense

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Considering KJ Jefferson didn't start on offense, Arkansas has looked like a car trying to limp home half the cylinders.

Not much was expected from the defense, which is exactly what's happening.

The No. 23 Bulldogs jumped off to a three-touchdown lead before Razorbacks' kicker Cam Little avoided a shutout with a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush / USA TODAY Sports)

MSU is running almost at will with Dillon Johnson and Jo'quavious Marks, then quarterback Will Rogers set a new SEC mark for career pass completions.

The Bulldogs scored on a 1-yard run by Johnson on the opening drive of the game and Jaden Walley caught a 5-yard scoring pass from Rogers for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Austin Williams made a diving catch at the flag in the left corner of the end zone for a 10-yard score after Rogers scrambled around in the backfield to make the throw.

After Little's field goal with 5:56 left, the Bulldogs answered with drive where the Hogs struggled tackling.

When the Hogs' defense managed to get a stop, Malik Hornsby found Jadon Haselwood all alone in a busted coverage on the right sideline and a 68-yard run set up a 3-yard run by Sanders with 1:11 to go before half. It cut the Bulldogs' lead to 21-10.

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Austin Williams (85) makes a catch while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Simeon Blair (15) during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. (Matt Bush / USA TODAY Sports)

A questionable pass interference call against Dwight McGlothern gave MSU new life on a drive just before halftime, but the drive stalled and the Bulldogs' kicking woes returned.

That cost them the game in Fayetteville last year.

We'll see in the second half what Ben Raybon's 41-yard field that hooked wide right (he's left-footed). That would have pushed the lead back to two touchdowns.

Mississippi State has put up 286 yards of total offense, primarily because the Hogs can't get any pressure on him with a three-man front.

Offensively, the Hogs struggled in the first quarterback trying Cade Fortin (who was completely ineffective) and putting in Hornsby, who ran for 63 yards and passed for another 112, most of it coming on the completion to Haselwood.

The second-quarter comeback, though, may make things interesting in the second half.

