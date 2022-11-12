Razorbacks Force Turnovers, High Flying Plays to Take Down Fordham Rams

Arkansas fans get to literally see every healthy player they wanted Friday night at Bud Walton

FAYETTEVILLE – It may have been snowing outside, but inside the comfy confines of Bud Walton Arena the Razorbacks were hot on defense and putting on a high flying act on the offensive end.

Arkansas forced 30 turnovers, including 20 in the first half. The Hogs produced 13 steals and four blocks on a dominant night.

We will have more in-depth coverage soon. Until then, here's how it all unfolded live along with highlights.

PREGAME

It's a near freezing night in Fayetteville as fans gather for a rare Friday night game at Bud Walton Arena.

Tonight Eric Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks take on what may be its most experienced opponent of the season in the Fordham Rams.

Musselman reported multiple injuries throughout the week, indicating at least four Razorbacks were held out of practice at one point.

UNIQUE UNIFORMS

For those who didn't see earlier today, Arkansas will be wearing special Veteran's Day themed uniforms.

WHAT'S MUSSELMAN LOOKING FOR TONIGHT?

Earlier this week, Musselman outlined a long list of things he is looking for from his team tonight. Keep an eye on how many fouls the Hogs commit, whether Davonte Davis can keep the turnovers at a minimum, and if the post players can commit to defending from in front of their opponents on the block.

STARTING LINE-UP

• Jordan Walsh

• Anthony Black

• Davonte Davis

• Ricky Council

• Makhi Mitchell

FIRST HALF

Arkansas has started with a foul and a turnover. Fordham has opened with an easy basket and a three for a 5-0 lead in the opening minute.

Razorbacks with a second turnover in as many minutes and Antrell Charleton hits another jumper with a man in his face and Fordham has built a 7-2 lead with just under 18 minutes to play.

Ricky Council knocks down a jumper just inside the 3-point line to make it 7-4.

Davonte Davis misses on a short jumper but Rostyslav Novitskyi steps on the line on the rebound and Arkansas will get the ball back.

Fordham locks Arkansas up down low, forcing a bad shot. However, Davis gets the rebound and hits a floater to cut it to 7-6.

Arkansas has had two open shots under the basket to take the lead, including a fast break, and couldn't get either to go down.

Anthony Black hits 1-of-2 from the free throw line and we're tied 7-7 with 14:28 left in the half.

Rose draws a the Razorbacks' third foul, misses both free throws, then Fordham gathers four rebounds in a row before Mitchell forces a jump ball on a block.

Jordan Walsh gets a lay-up and Arkansas has its first lead of the game with just over 13 minutes left in the half. This is a sloppy, physical game.

Arkansas has gone to a zone defense to keep Fordham out on the perimeter. However, Khalid Moore attacks the basket, freeing up two teammates on the wing, but he picks up an offensive foul as Walsh takes the charge.

Fordham's defense is keeping Arkansas in check.

Mitchell gets a rebound, spins in the middle and knocks down the lay-up for a 9-0 run that has Arkansas up 11-7.

The Razorbacks can't get too overconfident though as this Rams team went on a long run following a 10-0 deficit by Dartmouth on Monday. The experience of this team keeps them calm and will allow them to weather Arkansas runs.

Moore drives inside and knocks down the lay-up with 9:30 left to make it 13-9 and end the Arkansas run.

Council finds Mitchell inside for a quick basket and the Razorbacks' size is starting to create problems. Walsh is already in foul trouble with a pair and Arkansas is up to five fouls for the half with just under nine minutes.

The Razorbacks have already forced 10 turnovers.

Black hits a three and the Hogs have their first long distance shot of the night after going 0-for-6 to start the game.

Fordham's Elijah Gray gets past Davis for the short jumper and it's an 18-11 game as we stop for a media timeout with just over seven minutes left.

Ricky Council flies through the lane for a basket and he's pumped. Now Anthony Black with a steal, passes to Ricky Council and back to Black for the dunk.

Hogs immediately force another turnover that Davis converts into a lay-up and the route is on the cusp.

Davis with another steal and Council stands all alone, looking like a statue as he knocks down the three from the corner to make it 28-11 as the Hogs run off 10 straight in just over a minute off the power of their defense.

Another turnover forced by the Razorbacks and Davis misses the wide open dunk. However, Arkansas nearly comes up with another steal almost immediately while drawing the foul on Charleton.

Another steal by Arkansas and that's now 17 forced turnovers by Fordham if our calculations are correct.

Trevon Brazile looks like he's trying to get personal near mid-court as things are getting chippy.

Another Rams turnover as the Hogs force a walk on Will Richardson. Black tires to make them pay, but air balls the three as the Razorbacks are now 2-of-11.

Davis finds Mitchell inside for an easy basket to end a 2:30 scoring drought while extending the lead to 30-11 with a shade over three minutes left in the half.

Fordham gets a three from Rose and then Penn State transfer Abdou Tsimbila slams one home to make it 30-18.

Brazile gets a dunk, but then intentionally makes a run at a Fordham player and chest bumps him, immediately drawing the technical.

Arkansas has officially forced 20 turnovers as we close out the final 13 seconds of the half. Charleton knocks down a mid-range jumper with Black all over him to make it 32-21 going into the half.

SECOND HALF

Moore immediately to the bucket going right at Walsh and draws the foul while hitting the shot. He then hits the free throw and a few seconds into the half we're watching an 8-point game.

Davis finds Brazile for a shot to stretch it back out to a 10-point lead. This is immediately followed by multiple quality defensive stands by both teams.

Black gets a wide open look from three, but can't get it to fall. However, another defensive stop by the Razorbacks leads to a run-out by Council who tries to rip down the rip with a monstrous dunk to make it 36-24.

On a quick note, Arkansas has 11 steals and 22 rebounds so far.

Mitchell with a quick pass to Black for a contested shot to make it 40-27.

Black goes down while giving up a 3-point jumper to Darius Quisenberry. He then struggles to get up the court and the game has to be stopped with a timeout to get him to the bench following a foul.

Lost in the moment is the realization that Fordham continues to hang around within striking distance at 40-29.

Black returns out of the timeout to shoot a free throw. It will be telling if he stays in the game after the free throw.

Black stays on the court, and appears to be moving with minimal issue.

Walsh hits a high floater from the left baseline and the Hogs are up 46-29 with 14 minutes left.

As we near the 13 minute mark the shooting is ugly and the passing is non-existent with this Razorback offense. Typically it would warrant a timeout by Musselman followed by a private one way discussion, but not tonight.

Council hits a pair of free throw to stretch the lead to 48-29 while leading all scorers with 12 points.

Council then floats up a rainbow lob to Brazile who flushes it home, but hits his elbow on the rim. He stops off to see if Musselman needs him to come out, but Musselman just redirects him to his defensive responsibilities.

Jalen Graham comes in for Arkansas and immediately gets his first points of the season to make it 52-31 with 11 minutes left.

Quisenberry hits a deep jumper and Fordham finally has a player in double digits with just under 10 minutes left to cut it to 54-35.

Graham beats two other Razorbacks for the rebound. The young man is going to get his stats while he has a chance.

The crowd has been quiet for quite a bit as this one hasn't been in doubt for a while. It seems like everyone is just waiting for the clock to tick down so they can get to bed for a busy day tomorrow.

Graham is putting on a show as he makes a dribble move down low and hits a hook shot to put Arkansas up 60-38 with six minutes left.

Arkansas currently only has three players in double digits, but that number could go up by quite a bit as we enter the final five minutes.

Walsh with a dunk to make it 64-38 that is immediately answered by Gray with a three-pointer with 3:53 remaining.

Derrian Ford and Joseph Pinion have made their way into the game.

Kamani Johnson and Barry Dunning are in the game also with only Graham remaining in the line-up.

Lawson Blake comes in and gets a lay-up to make it 72-48.

The student section then bullies Musselman into sending Cade Arbogast into the game, but they couldn't force Ford to throw him the ball for a chance at the final shot of the game as he instead takes it to the rack to bring the game to its final tally, 74-48.

