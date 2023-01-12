Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thursday morning started the same way the past several days have started on The Buzz radio station in Little Rock – lamenting the struggles of Arkansas struggles in basketball without Trevon Brazile and Nick Smith.

Arkansas Razorbacks Nick Smith, Jr., against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

However, in between phone issues with Pat Bradley calling from traffic in Atlanta, Smith's father reached out to a friend of his who was with the members of the "Morning Mayhem" show named Zippy from Fletcher Dodge Chrysler Jeep and asked that he tell the hosts to chill out on talk about his son not coming back because he to the University of Arkansas to play basketball and he's going to do that.

For the handful of Arkansas fans who were listening in their cars across Central Arkansas, it was news that immediately brightened the darkness that has been a start to SEC play that has landed the Razorbacks in a tie for next to last in the conference standings.

Co-host David Bazzel wasted no time asking Bradley for his thoughts on what Nick Smith's father had to say.

"With or without him, we need somebody to step up," Bazzel said. "Joseph Pinion showed in the Missouri game. Jalen Graham showed last night. It doesn't have to be one of them every night. However, you need somebody coming off that bench."



Bazzel, speaking with country music star and co-host Justin Moore, followed up with his own thoughts on the news.

"I know Nick Smith, Sr. is tired of hearing it," Bazzel said. "I know the way they are doing it, the knee management, it just screams of the NBA. It's good to hear dad saying the kid is going to be back."

