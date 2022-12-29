In a battle of ranked teams at Bud Walton Arena, Hogs want to get back to winning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 24-22 Arkansas (13-2) starts Southeastern Conference play hosting No. 9 LSU (12-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.

The top 25 matchup will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Arkansas-LSU

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Watch: ESPN2

Listen: Razorback Sports Network from Learfield

GAME NOTES

• Arkansas is ranked for the fourth straight week, despite coming off a pair of the team’s first losses of the year. The Razorbacks are No. 24 in the AP Poll, dropping from being at No. 17 the week prior

• The Razorbacks finished the non-conference slate at 13-2, with its 13 wins being tied for the most in the country

• Arkansas played the maximum allotted games in the non-conference season with 15, so the team is prepped and can experience several different opponents before a tough SEC slate

• The Razorbacks started the season 13-0 for the third time in school history

• Arkansas’s 13 wins is tied for the most in the country

• No. 16 LSU vs. No. 24 Arkansas is the first top-25 matchup inside Bud Walton Arena this season, and Arkansas is set to face a top 25 opponent for the fourth time this season

• The Razorbacks have not fared well in SEC openers in the past with a 5-26 overall record in SEC openers, while going 4-9 at home. Arkansas is 0-2 against LSU in SEC openers at home

• The team has a well-balanced offensive attack with four players averaging double digits in scoring

• Samara Spencer leads Arkansas with 16.3 points per game and 70 total assists. She is third in free throw attempts in the NCAA (103)

• Saylor Poffenbarger has brought a huge defensive presence to the team, leading the way in rebounding with 8.4 per game with 111 of her 126 rebounds coming on the defensive side. She also leads the team with 17 blocks

• Erynn Barnum and Makayla Daniels are tied for a team’s most steals with 22. Barnum is the second leading scorer with 15.8 points per game, while Daniels follows with 14.1 points per game

• Chrissy Carr puts up 11.4 points per game and leads the squad with 33 3-pointers

• Barnum’s field goal percentage continues to lead the SEC at .639, as well as No. 11 in the country

• Nobody in the country gets to the free throw line like the Razorbacks, as the team is second in the country in free throw attempts per game (26.73)

• In the SEC, Arkansas is No. 2 in 3-pointers per game (8.53)

• Mike Neighbors’ teams in the past few years have not been known for rebounding the ball effectively, but that has changed, as the Razorbacks have outrebounded opponents in 11 of 15 games. The team’s 31.9 defensive rebounds per game is the eighth most in the country

SCOUTING LSU

• LSU is undefeated after going a perfect 12-0 in the non-conference slate, while sitting at No. 9 in the most recent ranking

• The Tigers have reached 100 points in five games, while leading the nation in scoring with 94.8 points per game

• LSU’s biggest win in non-conference was against Power 5 Oregon State with a decisive 87-55 victory

• Angel Reese is one of the most impressive players in the country, having averaged 24.6 points and 14.7 rebounds per game along with 27 steals

• Alexis Morris leads the team with 52 assists

• The Tigers were projected to finish third in both the media and coaches SEC Preseason Poll

• Reese and Morris were chosen to the SEC Preseason Team, First Team by coaches and Second Team by the media

• Last season, the Tigers finished 26-6 with a 13-3 SEC record. LSU hosted the first and second rounds and was upset by 6-seed Ohio State, 79-64, to have its tournament run end there

• Kim Mulkey is in her second season at LSU and is a name synonymous with greatness in college women’s basketball as a player and coach. She is coming off being named AP National Coach of the Year

HISTORY AGAINST THE TIGERS

• Arkansas trails 19-33 in the all-time series with Thursday’s game marking the 53rd time the teams will meet

• The Razorbacks have a three-game winning streak over the Tigers

• Arkansas has the 6-4 edge in the last 10 meetings

• The Razorbacks took down the No. 12/11 Tigers last season at Bud Walton Arena, as Arkansas cruised to a 90-76 victory. Three Razorbacks reached 20+ points, including Spencer and Daniels who both had 20 points

LAST TIME OUT

• Arkansas is coming off back-to-back losses, the team’s firsts of the season after starting the year 13-2

• The Razorbacks went 0-2 at the San Diego Invitational, losing both by a cumulative total of eight points

• Arkansas suffered its first loss of the season to No. 16 Oregon by an 85-78 decision. The Razorbacks were up by seven in the beginning of the fourth quarter, but gave up 30 points in the final quarter

• In the game against the Ducks, Spencer earned her first career double-double behind 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds

• Barnum led the team with 22 points off a career-high three 3-pointers along with nine rebounds

• Poffenbarger pulled down 11 rebounds for her fifth 10+ rebound game of the year

• Arkansas then lost to USF in overtime, 66-65. The Razorbacks were up by three with less than 20 seconds left in regulation, but fouling on a 3-pointer sent the Bulls to the free throw line with an opportunity to tie up the game, which they did, and would outscore Arkansas 4-3 in overtime

• Barnum earned her second consecutive 20-point game by leading the team with 21 points

• Daniels logged 20 points, while Carr had 10

• Arkansas was outrebounded in both games, which is something we hadn’t seen much in the first half of games this season

NEXT GAME

Arkansas will travel to Lexington, Kentucky to kick off the new year with a January 1st matchup at Kentucky.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. Central on SEC Network+.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

HOGS FEED:

WHY IS EVERYBODY SO UPSET AFTER BEATING KANSAS IN THE LIBERTY BOWL?

COVERING RAZORBACK FANS' EMOTIONAL CRISIS DURING TWITTER DOWNTIME

PORTA POTTIES INCONVENIENT, BUT NOT CHILD TRAUMATIZING LIKE WAR MEMORIAL USED TO BE

JUSTICE HILL WAS ALWAYS DESTINED TO BE ON COURT WITH MUSSELMAN, RAZORBACKS CHASING SEC TITLE

PEOPLE SPENDING TOO MUCH TIME TALKING ABOUT WHO ISN'T PLAYING IN EITHER ARKANSAS SPORT

STATEMENT BY LIBERTY BOWL LEFT LEGAL WIGGLE ROOM IN REGARD TO FANS

WHAT'S REALLY AT STAKE IN WEDNESDAY'S LIBERTY BOWL GAME AGAINST KANSAS?

DO RAZORBACK FANS REALLY CARE ABOUT HOW LIBERTY BOWL TURNS OUT?

WITH WILL WADE'S RIC FLAIR STYLE PERSONA GONE, PLAYING LSU BASKETBALL JUST NOT AS FUN

RAZORBACKS' NUMBERS BETTER WHEN QUARTERBACK KJ JEFFERSON DOESN'T RUN AS MUCH

THE NIGHT A 19-YEAR-OLD ARKANSAS BOY COVERED THE LIBERTY BOWL WITH ELVIS PRESLEY

PREPARE FOR HEART OF BOWL SEASON WITH HILARIOUS VIDEO RECAP OF EACH WEEK

ARKANSAS FEATURED IN ANNUAL "WONDERFUL LIFE" PARODY

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS FUN AT THE EXPENSE OF THE TEXAS LONGHORNS

TOP RAZORBACK SIGNEE HAS NFL EXPERIENCE UNDER HIS BELT

RANDOM OBSERVATIONS: ARKANSAS VS. UNC-ASHVILLE HAD PLENTY TO SEE

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel