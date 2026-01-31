Analyst Jay Bilas Calls Out Harsh Reactions to James Nnaji, Charles Bediako Signings

"Shame on the NCAA," says Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo in reaction to the James Nnaji signing. He is not alone, as many other coaches and fans have vocalized their frustration at the handful of college basketball teams bringing in former G-League and NBA players like Nnaji, Charles Bediako, and most recently, Amari Bailey.

Longtime ESPN analyst Jay Bilas has a different take on the issue, a more agreeable one in my opinion. He observes that Nnaji and Bediako have not had performances so dominant that warrant such harsh responses as Izzo's. The pair of seven-foot centers have had their moments, but none like the 40-point games put up by multiple freshmen over the last weekend.

Oct 2, 2023; Amari Bailey signed a 2-way NBA contract and is now seeking to return to NCAA MBB. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When asked why he thinks there have been such fiery responses, Bilas explains it is because times are changing in college hoops. Every NCAA MBB fan has their take about NIL deals and the transfer portal. Bilas compares the controversy to when one-and-dones were first appearing around the country.

I would tend to agree with Jay Bilas. The NCAA is changing and has its issues, but to me, there are bigger problems than the eligibility signings, like Nnaji (who is only averaging 1.4 points for the Bears). Whether you like it or not, signings like this could very well become part of the game we know. Coaches are going to go out and get the players that they think can improve their team, and I don't think that they should be faulted

Baylor Center, James Nnaji grabs a board. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While this move might not be panning out as planned, it is certainly worth taking a shot on a high-ceiling, 7-foot center that could drastically improve the struggling ball club.

I just find it a bit foolish that coaches and fans are sounding off about signing flopped NBA players and not nearly as concerned about high schoolers being paid millions of dollars in NIL money by universities with the wealthiest sponsors.

