Baylor football announces uniform combination against rival TCU in Week 8 action

The Bears will be looking to pull off the upset.

Trent Knoop

Baylor football has announced its uniform combination for the TCU game on Saturday. In the Bears' big rivalry game against the Horned Frogs, Baylor will be sporting the all-white look. For the third time this season, Baylor will be wearing its white jerseys, pants, and helmets for the ball game.

Baylor had the same look in Week 2 at SMU and then in Week 5 in Stillwater against Oklahoma State.

Uniforms by week:

  • Week 1 vs. Auburn: Baylor wore its new-look chrome helmet, along with the coal jerseys and pants.
  • Week 2 at SMU: In Baylor's first away game, the Bears wore their white jerseys, white pants, and green accessories. Baylor also had its white helmet.
  • Week 3 vs. Samford: It was an all-green look from Baylor against the FCS program. Green helmet, jerseys, and pants.
  • Week 4 vs. Arizona State: It was an all-anthracite look for Baylor. It was the coal jerseys, pants, and helmets against the Sun Devils.
  • Week 8 at TCU: Once again, Baylor is wearing the white helmet, pants, and jersey for the big game.

Keys to a Baylor win over TCU

It's going to be a tough test for Baylor this weekend. The Bears not only have to head to Fort Worth to see their bitter rivals, but Baylor has to find a way to slow down QB Josh Hoover. The Horned Frogs' gunslinger has proven to be one of the best in the conference and the Bears' secondary has to play better to slow him down.

Recently, our Josh Abraham talked about that in his 'keys to the game'.

"While the Bears have one of the most talented quarterbacks on their roster in Sawyer Robertson, the Horned Frogs also have quite the talent in junior quarterback Josh Hoover. On the season, Hoover has thrown for just under 1,900 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions, an impressive stat line indeed. When looking beyond Hoover himself, the TCU offense is currently ranked within the top-35 in the country, thanks in part to the play of Hoover and his talented receiving core. For Baylor to come away victorious from this game, the Bears will need to limit the Horned Frogs' passing attack and keep their receivers in front of them, a tall task for the Baylor secondary."

Trent Knoop
