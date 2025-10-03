Baylor football to wear 'fresh look' for first time in 2025 vs. Kansas State
For the first time this season, Baylor is going with the gold look when it takes the field this weekend. On Saturday, the Bears are going to wear their gold jerseys with gold pants. Baylor will wear its signature green helmet against Kansas State.
It will be the first time that Baylor had worn this uniform in 2025.
Uniforms by week:
Week 1 vs. Auburn: Baylor wore its new-look chrome helmet, along with the coal jerseys and pants.
Week 2 at SMU: In Baylor's first away game, the Bears wore their white jerseys, white pants, and green accessories. Baylor also had its white helmet.
Week 3 vs. Samford: It was an all-green look from Baylor against the FCS program. Green helmet, jerseys, and pants.
Week 4 vs. Arizona State: It was an all-anthracite look for Baylor. It was the coal jerseys, pants, and helmets against the Sun Devils.
Week 5 at Oklahoma State: It was the all-white look this time. White helmets, pants, and jerseys.
Week 6 vs. Kansas State: This time, Baylor is wearing the gold jersey and pants, with its green helmet.
Keys to the game
One of our keys to the game for Baylor is to slow down KSU QB Avery Johnson. The dual-threat signal caller can make life hard on the defense. But if the Bears can slow him down, that would take away most of the Wildcats' offense.
"One thing that made Avery Johnson so dangerous last season was his ability to beat defenses with his legs. He ran for over 600 yards and seven touchdowns, and while he hasn't been as mobile as many expected this year, that doesn't mean he can't hurt you.
"The Bears struggled to stop Jackson Arnold in Week 1, giving up over 100 yards to Auburn's starting quarterback. Since then, they haven't really faced a super mobile quarterback, so they haven't been tested again. This week, the Bears need to make sure Johnson doesn't get out and run, because if he does, it makes the Wildcats much harder to defend."
Fans can see Baylor in action on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.