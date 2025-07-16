Baylor officially predicted to lose major 2026 recruit to Big Ten school
Landing four-star safety Jordan Deck was a big get for Baylor when it happened. The Frisco (TX) Lone Star defensive back picked the Bears over Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, and others. Deck picked Baylor back on June 24, but he might not be in the class much longer.
There has been momentum swinging in Michigan's direction since Deck committed to Baylor. And on Wednesday, Rivals' national analysts Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong placed predictions in favor of the Wolverines to flip Deck from Baylor.
While it's not official, the move appears to be imminent. If Baylor does lose Deck, it loses a cornerstone to the secondary. Deck is ranked as the No. 405 player in the 2026 cycle, and the No. 37-ranked safety, per the Composite.
Michigan has really stepped up its recruiting game since June. The Wolverines have been on a tear, and flipping Deck would just keep the Wolverines' momentum going strong.
247Sports details what Baylor could be losing in their scouting report:
- Big-framed safety prospect with past ball production and striking ability.
- Physical tools and functional athleticism provide consistent tackling acumen.
- Gets downhill fast and arrives with purpose as a tone-setting striker when a big hit is available.
- Size/frame provides the option to align as a box defender; that creates blitz value.
- Similarly, runs the alleys and is more than willing to crash vs. the inside run game.
- Significant dropoff in production from sophomore to junior season (5 INTs to 0 INTs).
- Lacks ideal multi-sport context outside of limited track and field experience.
- Strong athletic pedigree (two D-I basketball siblings).
- Could get on the field early on special teams on coverage/block units.
- Projects as a P4-caliber safety with the size and play style that could warrant some back-seven flexibility as a part-time off-ball linebacker in certain packages. Physical tools and functional athleticism suggest significant long-term developmental potential.
