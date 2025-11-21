Baylor rises in ESPN's latest 2026 recruiting rankings
The Baylor Bears are 5-5 and have had their struggles in the 2025 campaign. But a resurgence in the 2026 recruiting cycle has sparked optimism within the football program. With 17 commitments, the Bears have put together a strong and talented class, led by six players.
Baylor ranks third in the Big 12 Conference, behind only Texas Tech and BYU. The Bears also rank No. 24 in ESPN's Next 300 team rankings, with four recruits making the list of the top 300 high school football players in the country. The Bears have moved up one spot since last week's team rankings.
(#148) 4-Star WR Jordan Clay, San Antonio Madison
At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Clay has caught 105 passes for over 2,300 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons of prep ball. Clay is ranked as the No. 17 receiver nationally. Clay has been named a 2026 Navy All-American.
(#96) 4-Star DE Jamarion Carlton, Temple, TX
This defensive star out has been a holy terror to opposing offenses on gridirons under the lights on a Friday night across Texas. In a successful 2025 campaign, Carlton posted 68 tackles, 21 QB pressures, six pass breakups, five sacks, 12 tackles for loss and has been clocked at 4.69 in the 40-yard dash.
3-Star WR London Smith, Waco, TX
A standout at University High School in Waco, Smith posted 1,100 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns this season and 3,000 receiving yards for his high school career. Smith is a legacy recruit as his entire immediate family are current and former Baylor athletes. Dad Rodney played football and basketball, mother Stacey ran track and field and sister Sydney also runs track for Baylor.
(#223) 4-Star RB Rylean Morris, Honey Grove, TX
At 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, Morris is a yardage and scoring machine at Honey Grove, gaining over 8,000 total yards and posted 119 touchdowns. Morris played quarterback and running back this season, but projects as a running back at the collegiate level. He is the only running back prospect in the Bears 2026 class.
(#214) 4-Star CB Jamarion Vincent, Waco, TX
A standout at Connally High School, Vincent is the No. 18 cornerback in the country. Played both ways for his team: quarterback on offense, defensive back and ran back punts and kicks. In 2024 as a QB, passed for over 800 yards, rushed for over 1,100 yards, and accounted for 23 touchdowns. Vincent returned a kick and a fumble return for touchdowns. On defense, Vincent recorded 34 tackles and broke up eight passes.
4-Star DL Jae'Lin Battle, Edmond, OK
At 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, is the No. 2 defensive lineman in Oklahoma and the 22nd-ranked DL nationally. In the 2025 campaign, Battle racked up 62 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and six pass break ups.
With one of the top recruiting classes in the Big 12, Baylor is building for the future. Fans of the green and gold have something to cheer about with the young talent amassed in this class.
