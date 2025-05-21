Preview: Boston College vs. Northwestern NCAA Women's Lacrosse Semifinals
The Boston College women’s lacrosse team is no stranger to the highest echelons of the sport. Since the inception of head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein’s tenure in 2012, the Eagles’ playoff aspirations are nothing less than a national title—year in and year out.
With a win over No. 3 Northwestern (18-2) in the 2025 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Division 1 National Championship semifinals on Friday, No. 2 BC (19-2) can advance to the National Championship for an eighth consecutive season.
This matchup has the makings of a redemption arc for Northwestern, considering the Eagles defeated the Wildcats, 14-13, in the 2024 National Championship. Northwestern is a familiar foe to Walker-Weinstein and Co.
This also marks the first time since 2018 that both the Division I Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse semifinals and National Championships will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. This helps BC in a variety of ways, chiefly because the stadium resides approximately 40 minutes southwest of BC’s campus.
Here is everything you need to know about the Eagles’ opponent, how they matchup, and an overall guide for BC’s tournament schedule.
Offense
Riding a 10-game win streak currently, the Wildcats have accumulated at least 15 goals in nine of those victories, indicating that the offense is peaking just at the right moment.
It all starts with junior Madison Taylor, the NCAA record holder for most goals in a season—105 and counting—whose points total (146) outnumbers the next highest Wildcat by 80 points.
Taylor’s game-winning goals tally of six is a threatening one, as this matchup historically plays right down to the wire. Four of the last five games between the Eagles and Northwestern, dating back to 2023, have been decided by four goals or less, with the Wildcats going 2-3 in that span.
Taylor is a near lock to win the 2025 Tewaaraton Award, recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award which annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the country. Two other 2025 finalists, however, are BC’s senior attacker Rachel Clark and junior goalie Shea Dolce. Of all goalies in the NCAA, Dolce has the best chances of shutting Taylor down, but only to a minor extent.
Northwestern is strikingly top-heavy in terms of its offense. Only two other players outside of Taylor on the Wildcats’ roster have surpassed the 50-point mark, which consists of graduate students Niki Miles (66 points) and Riley Campbell (52 points).
Defense
While Northwestern’s offense is more of a one-woman job, the Wildcats’ defense is impressively well-rounded. Compared to its opponents, Northwestern excels in defensive categories such as ground balls, caused turnovers, draw controls, and clear percentages.
Graduate student Delaney Sweitzer is the primary starter in net for the Wildcats, making 18 of 20 starts this season. In her sole matchup against BC in 2025, Sweitzer gave up 13 goals on 34 shots faced while making eight saves. Her goals against average of 8.77 is the best among goalies in the Big Ten, but only ninth in the top-10 nationally.
Prior to joining Northwestern’s program, Sweitzer served as the goalie for Syracuse from 2022-24, earning ACC goalkeeper of the year in 2023—two years after the Eagles won their first national title against the Orange.
Outlook
While revenge is on the mind of Northwestern heading into Friday’s semifinal, BC has just as much fire to return to the title game once again, hopefully in a bout with top-ranked North Carolina—the undefeated Tar Heels handed the Eagles their only two losses of the season, including a defeat in the 2025 ACC Championship.
With a Northwestern loss, Taylor’s record-breaking season could be overshadowed by Clark’s campaign in 2025. Clark’s 103 goals trails behind Taylor by a very slight margin. If BC advances to the 2025 National Championship, Clark would likely usurp Taylor in goals this season, barring a major setback.
The two squads faced off in February in Evanston, Ill., where the Eagles defeated Northwestern, 13-9. If Dolce manages to limit the Wildcats’ offense to a single-digit score once again, the depth of the Eagles’ roster makes them the clear favorite to win and advance.
BC features two additional attackers, seniors Emma LoPinto and Mckenna Davis, in the 100-point club this year, which outweighs Northwestern’s attack by a hefty amount.
Dolce’s 7.64 goals against average and save percentage of 55.5 percent, along with the trio of Clark, LoPinto, and Davis, gives BC the advantage in this semi-home game.
The Game
Date: Friday, May 23
Time: 5:30 p.m.
TV: Live on ESPNU
Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.
Last meeting: The Eagles triumphed, 13-9, in a matchup three games into the 2025 season. BC recorded the first six goals of the game and took an 8-4 lead going into the half. With 3:29 remaining in the fourth, and the contest still in BC’s favor, 11-9, Kylee Colbert and Shea Baker tallied a goal apiece to send the Eagles ahead.
The Team
Coach: Kelly Amonte Hiller, 23rd year, 10-time NCAA Champion (eight as a coach, two as a player)
2025 record: 18-2 (8-0 Big Ten)
2025 rankings: seventh in points per game (23.4), seventh in scoring offense (16.1 goals per game), third in scoring defense (8.35 goals per game), ninth in save percentage (49.1 percent)
Players to watch: A Maddison Taylor, A Niki Miles, A Riley Campbell, M Taylor Lapointe, D Sammy White, G Delaney Sweitzer
The School
Location: Evanston, Illinois
Founded: 1851
Enrollment: 22,801
Nickname: Wildcats
Colors: Purple and white
Mascot: Willie
The Program
Last time beat BC: 2024
Last time won Big Ten: 2025
National Championships: eight (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2023)
Tournament Schedule
Friday, May 23: Women’s semifinal 1 (Florida vs. North Carolina) at 3 p.m., Women’s semifinal 2 (Northwestern vs. Boston College) at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 25: Women’s Division I National Championship Game at 12 p.m. live on ESPN