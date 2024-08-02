2024 Boston College Eagles Football Position Preview: Special Teams
The Boston College football program has gone through multiple changes during the offseason, primarily on the coaching staff.
Amid all the changes, the program kept a majority of its players including 15 starters from last year.
Special teams will look nearly identical to 2023 as the team retained its starting punter Sam Candotti and kicker Liam Connor as well as kept special teams coordinator Matt Thurin, who has been at The Heights since 2020.
The only addition to the special teams position is Ivan Zivenko, a sophomore who transferred to Boston College during the offseason from Bryant.
Punters: Sam Candotti, Ivan Zivenko
Kickers: Liam Connor, Luca Lombardo
Both: Sam Stone
Sam Candotti
Junior | 6’2” 190 lbs | Niddrie, Victoria, Australia
Candotti is entering his third season with the Eagles. Last season, he tallied 32 punts for 1,218 yards, averaged 38.1 yards per punt, recorded a career-long 47 yard punt during Boston College’s contest against Syracuse and put 14 punts inside the 20-yard line. As a recruit, Candotti was a three-star from the class of 2022 and ranked No. 1,854 nationally, No. 5 in punters, and No. 3 in Australia, according to 247Sports Composite.
Ivan Zivenko
Sophomore | 6’5” 194 lbs | Miami, Fla.
Zivenko is entering his first season with the Eagles after transferring from Bryant during the offseason. During his sole season with the Bulldogs, he did not appear in a game.
Liam Connor
Junior | 6’2” 207 lbs | Leominster, Mass.
Connor is entering his third season with the Eagles. Last season, he tallied 20 kickoff attempts for 1,241 yards, averaged 62.1 yards per kickoff, and allowed four touchbacks. With field goals, he went 11-of-14 with a career-long of 45-yards.
Luca Lombardo
Junior | 6’ 174 lbs | Westport, Conn.
Lombardo is entering his second season with the Eagles after transferring from Syracuse. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has not appeared in a game, however made a 50-yard field goal in Boston College’s spring game in April.
Sam Stone
Redshirt Freshman | 6’ 165 lbs | Austin, Texas
Stone is entering his second season with the Eagles after redshirting during his freshman campaign. As a recruit, Stone was unranked from the class of 2023. During high school, he went 14-of-18 in field goals and 93-of-98 extra points, tallying 135 total points. As a punter, he averaged 35.4 yards per punt with a career-long of 59 yards and placed seven within the 20-yard line.
