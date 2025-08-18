Boston College Football Enters Final Week of Training Camp
Boston College football enters its final week of training camp this week before getting ready for its season opener.
After an off day on Monday, the team will return to practice outside Fish Field House on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, then will have another off day on Friday.
The Eagles open their season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Fordham at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.
Storylines From Training Camp
QB Dylan Lonergan Wins Starting Job
Quarterback Dylan Lonergan won the starting quarterback job last week over Grayson James. ESPN reporter Pete Thamel broke the news and Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed it after practice.
"After careful consideration throughout the winter and spring and summer, and now into training camp, we decided to go with Dylan Lonergan as the starter,” O’Brien said. “Look, it was a true competition. Give a lot of credit to Grayson James."
Lonergan is entering his first season at Boston College after transferring from Alabama in December 2024. While with the Crimson Tide, he appeared in three games throughout two seasons and went 7-of-8 for 35 yards as well as had two rush attempts for 21 yards.
WR Johnathan Montague Jr., Out For Season
Eagles wide receiver Johnathan Montague Jr., will miss the entirety of the season with an ACL injury. The news was announced by O’Brien on Aug. 12.
“That’s an ACL,” said O’Brien. “So he’ll be out for the year. And he’ll be back. He’s got a great future here, and he’s on the right track. His rehab is going really well and he’ll be back. He probably won’t be back this season, though.”
Montague Jr., entered Chestnut Hill last season as a quarterback, but moved to wide receiver during camp. In 2024, he saw time in nine games and tallied five catches for 26 yards, three rush attempts for 32 yards and a touchdown, and totaled 98 yards on six kickoff returns.
Other Injury News
Defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire suffered an injury on Aug. 8 during practice. He was taken off the field in a stretcher and taken to a local hospital. He was released shortly after.
“We really don’t want to get into a bunch of speculation, but we’re cautiously optimistic about his ability to recover,” said O’Brien. “We don’t think it’s a major, serious injury right now. Our prayers are with him. Obviously, we’ve contacted his mom and things like that, but we’ll know something more probably tonight.”
O’Brien also stated the following day that Stoudmire was doing better and that there is a possibility he could return.
Offensive lineman Jude Bowry, running back Turbo Richard, and wide receiver Reed Harris are also dealing with injuries at the moment, but nothing major.
“Jude has just been [hurt] for the last couple practices,” said O’Brien. “Reed has an ankle [injury]. He'll be alright. Jude will be alright. Turbo has a finger that got cut up. He'll be fine. It's not life threatening.”
Training Camp Notes
