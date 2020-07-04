Stellar, Standard & Subpar: TE Danny Dalton

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for those players. We are going in numerical order, today we preview tight end Danny Dalton.

Danny Dalton had a long road that brought him back to Boston College in 2019. A resident of Marshfield, MA, Dalton was a highly sought after tight end that originally committed to Boston College before flipping and heading to Penn State where he spent the previous three seasons. However it was not the right match for Dalton, who only appeared in three games in 2018 and made three catches before deciding to transfer at the end of the season. He ended up back at Boston College, where in 2019 he appeared in eight games without a catch.

Now a graduate student, Dalton will have a chance to see more playing time. Korab Idrizi and Jake Burt both graduated, which could open up more snaps for Dalton. Hunter Long will clearly be the primary target in the passing game, but Hafley could use some two tight end sets like his predecessor. It will be interesting to see how Hafley uses Joey Luchetti who bounced around between defensive end and tight end last year under Steve Addazio. But with some experience, Dalton has all the opportunity to see the field more often in 2020.

Stellar



Dalton finds the field frequently for the Eagles, and grabs a hand full of passes during the year. Hunter Long will still be the catch leader at the position, but Dalton will end his collegiate career with some nice grabs along with a touchdown catch or two.

Standard

His snaps increase, and Dalton becomes more familiar to BC nation. Used possibly in more of a run blocking sense, he does a lot of the dirty work that doesn't usually get much attention from the masses.

Subpar

Dalton never sees the two deep and only comes out in spot duty in blow out games.

What kind of season are you expecting from Danny Dalton? Leave your comments below!

