BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: TE Danny Dalton

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for those players. We are going in numerical order, today we preview tight end Danny Dalton.

Previously Covered:

#14 LB Max Richardson
#14 QB Sam Johnson IV
#11 WR CJ Lewis
#10 Daelen Menard
#10 CB Brandon Sebastian
#9 WR Kobay White
#8 DB Jahmin Muse
#7 QB Matt Valecce
#7 CB Tate Haynes
#6 QB Dennis Grosel
#5 QB Phil Jurkovec
#4 WR Zay Flowers
#3 CB Jason Maitre

Danny Dalton had a long road that brought him back to Boston College in 2019. A resident of Marshfield, MA, Dalton was a highly sought after tight end that originally committed to Boston College before flipping and heading to Penn State where he spent the previous three seasons. However it was not the right match for Dalton, who only appeared in three games in 2018 and made three catches before deciding to transfer at the end of the season. He ended up back at Boston College, where in 2019 he appeared in eight games without a catch. 

Now a graduate student, Dalton will have a chance to see more playing time. Korab Idrizi and Jake Burt both graduated, which could open up more snaps for Dalton. Hunter Long will clearly be the primary target in the passing game, but Hafley could use some two tight end sets like his predecessor. It will be interesting to see how Hafley uses Joey Luchetti who bounced around between defensive end and tight end last year under Steve Addazio. But with some experience, Dalton has all the opportunity to see the field more often in 2020. 

Stellar

Dalton finds the field frequently for the Eagles, and grabs a hand full of passes during the year. Hunter Long will still be the catch leader at the position, but Dalton will end his collegiate career with some nice grabs along with a touchdown catch or two. 

Standard

His snaps increase, and Dalton becomes more familiar to BC nation. Used possibly in more of a run blocking sense, he does a lot of the dirty work that doesn't usually get much attention from the masses.

Subpar

Dalton never sees the two deep and only comes out in spot duty in blow out games. 

What kind of season are you expecting from Danny Dalton? Leave your comments below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Happy 4th of July From BC Bulletin!

A recap of the week on Independence Day

A.J. Black

by

nedsh

20 on '20: The Play Calling Philosophy of Jeff Hafley

He has certainly been a positive so far, but how will Hafley coach on the field?

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Linebacker Max Richardson

There are high expectations for this linebacker, what could he give the Eagles in 2020?

A.J. Black

by

nedsh

Boston College Hockey Announces Recruiting Class for 2020-21 Season

Boston College hockey announces their recruiting class for the upcoming season, which includes 10 freshmen and a transfer

A.J. Black

Boston Red Sox to use Boston College Facilities for Summer Camp

The local professional team will be using Boston College for various practices and drills as they get prepared for the start of the season.

A.J. Black

Boston College Football COVID-19 Results Return, With One Positive

Results of the Eagles COVID19 results are out, and it looks good so far for the program.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quarterback Sam Johnson IV

A preview of a young quarterback that many have high hopes for, but still has a way to go before he sees the field.

A.J. Black

College Sports Should Have a Different Standard Than The Pros When it Comes To Reopening

College sports have a variety of factors that make it more dangerous t reopen than professional sports, we explain why.

A.J. Black

Coach Jeff Hafley Wants To "Take Action" in Supporting Social Advocacy of his Players and Staff

BC's head coach is looking to support his players as they start to make plans on how to advocate and support their community

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Supbar: Wide Receiver CJ Lewis

A wide receiver who was hurt in 2019, but his size and ability could help him find a role in the new offense.

A.J. Black