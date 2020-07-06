BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Defensive End Joey Luchetti

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview defensive end Joey Luchetti.

Joey Luchetti, from Lawrence Academy found himself in a new role in 2019. After being recruited as a tight end, he moved to defensive end a position that he saw extensive playing time in during the season. He started the season off strong with his first career sack against Virginia Tech

From there however he fell in with a defensive line group that struggled for most of the remainder of the year. As a whole the unit couldn't consistently get to the quarterback, and couldn't contain the run. Luchetti ended up starting five more games for the Eagles after the opener and had five tackles for loss. But you have to wonder what 2020 will look like for the sophomore. Will he stick at defensive end with Jeff Hafley or will he end up back at tight end?

Stellar

Boston College's defensive end spots are wide open and Luchetti impresses Hafley and earns his way into the starting lineup. He plays well in the new system, earning a handful of sacks and improving in all facets of his game. 

Standard

Marcus Valdez and Shittah Sillah lock down the defensive end position, but Luchetti still sees some situational snaps. Plays better and more consistently in Jeff Hafley's scheme. 

Subpar

Does not mesh well with the new defense and is buried on the depth chart. Maybe ends up back at tight end as it is an easier way to see the field. 

What do you think? What kind of season will Joey Luchetti have?

