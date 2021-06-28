Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: DE Shitta Sillah

The summer is knocking on the door and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at defensive end Shitta Sillah, a junior looking to build upon his first season as a starter in 2020.

Sillah, from Mater Dei Prep in New Jersey, is heading into his third season with significant playing time for the Eagles. After a 2019 that showed flashes of what he could be capable of, Sillah finished his sophomore campaign with 22 tackles on the season to go along with 2.5 sacks and 2.5 TFL. He also had one interception and one pass breakup in 2020.

Like many on the defensive line, Sillah hasn't had that big stretch of play where he has stood out. He has had a few games where his play was good, but he is still looking to take that next step. With Marcus Valdez and Brandon Barlow returning, Sillah could be battling for starting snaps again in 2021, but what will his role be?

Stellar

Sillah earns one of the starting defensive ends spots in Tem Lukabu's defense. He continues to grow in his role with the defense, and becomes a playmaker. His pass rushing skills continue to improve, and he finishes the season with a handful of sacks. We see him evolve into an everydown defensive end, and one that flourishes in the BC defense.

Standard

Sillah is a situational player, cycling in at defensive end along with Barlow and Valdez. He makes a big play here and there, but isn't the consistent pass rusher that maybe many thought he would evolve into.

Subpar

Sillah finds himself on the outside looking in terms of playing time. Valdez and Barlow are the primary starters and some of the younger players work their way past the junior. He plays a handful of snaps, but his role is diminished.

