2027 Mater Dei RB Kennie Leggett Reacts to Boston College Visit, Updates Visit Schedule

The talented back made his first trip to Chestnut Hill this week and shared his reaction with Boston College Eagles on SI.

Mason Woods

2027 Boston College running back target Kennie Leggett alongside Eagles' assistant coach Savon Huggins
2027 Boston College running back target Kennie Leggett alongside Eagles' assistant coach Savon Huggins / Credit @KennieLeggett27 on X
Throughout the spring period, Bill O'Brien and the Boston College coaching staff have not only continued to guide the team through practice, but have also played host to several prospects from next year's recruiting class and beyond.

The Eagles welcomed 2027 running back Kennie Leggett for a visit this past weekend, bringing the Mater Dei prospect to Chestnut Hill for his first campus visit.

Leggett spoke with Boston College Eagles on SI about the trip, sharing what he learned while in town, and also updated his upcoming visit plans.

Speaking on his main takeaways from the visit, the 5-foot-10, 175 lb. running back said, "When I went on the visit, I learned how to take notes and how to watch film and break down the little things," he continued, "I also learned different techniques for when I'm in the game that will improve my skill."

Leggett said of spring practice, "The drills that I saw on the visit were drills that I think will relate into the game. (...) Their lifting program was amazing, I even took mental notes on why it will translate into the game."

He shared his plans for the upcoming summer months, confirming another visit to Boston College as well as Washington and Sacramento State.

As of now the Eagles hold three commitments in the 2027 recruiting class, none of which are running backs. While it is still extremely early in the cycle, Leggett looks to be next up in a long line of excellent Mater Dei prospects, and could be a key piece of the class down the road if Boston College can secure a commitment.

2027 Football Commits

  1. ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
  2. QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
  3. S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)

Upcoming Visits

