Boston College Adds Commitment from 2026 WR Alex Voss
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles added yet another commitment to the 2026 recruiting class on Friday as 3-Star wide receiver Alex Voss took to social media to make his announcement. He is the third commitment of the week, joining DJ Bordeaux and Billy Barrett, and the 12th of the class.
Hailing from Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw, North Carolina, Voss is a 6-foot-3, 190 lb. wideout with excellent speed and length. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 212 receiver in the nation and the No. 46 player in the state.
Last season, as a junior, he hauled in an impressive 45 receptions for 696 yards and seven scores and was also utilized on the ground at times, finishing with four carries for 23 yards.
Voss took a campus visit to Chestnut Hill in March where he received his scholarship offer. He held offers from seven other schools, Princeton, James Madison, Gardner-Webb, East Carolina, Cornell, Elon and Miami (OH), but ultimately chose the Eagles over each of them.
As it stands now, Boston College has one of the deepest 2026 recruiting classes in the entire nation and is ranked at No. 20 by 247Sports' composite ranking. If O'Brien and his staff can continue this hot streak, the Eagles could very well finish with one of the top classes in program history.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)