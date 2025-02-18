Boston College Extends Offer to 2026 3-Star Edge Rusher Alex Willis
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College Eagles have put together a strong offseason up to this point, landing nine commitments already for the 2026 recruiting class, and extending offers to many more.
This week, Boston College extended another scholarship offer to a talented prospect from next year's class. 3-Star edge rusher Alex Willis from The First Academy in Orlando, Florida took to social media to announced his latest division one offer.
In his post Willis wrote, "After a great conversation with head coach Bill O'Brien, I've been blessed with an offer to Boston College." He then tagged the post Eagles linebackers coach Dan O'Brien and wide receivers coach Darrell Wyatt, both of which look to be major contacts for his recruitment.
The 6-foot-4, 240 lb. defender is rated by On3 as a 3-Star prospect and the No. 56 edge rusher in the nation. This season, as a junior, Willis saw time in eight games, logging 31 total tackles, 6.0 TFL's and a forced fumble and recovery.
The Eagles currently hold nine commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, and rank as the No. 16 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
For a full breakdown of the 2025 recruiting class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.