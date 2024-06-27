Big BYU Official Visit Week Results in Seven Commitments
It's been a busy couple of weeks for Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program on the recruiting trail. On Sunday, BYU wrapped up the biggest official visit week of the Summer by a wide margin. BYU hosted nearly 20 recruits over the course of the week and it resulted in 7 verbal commitments.
1. LaMason Waller - WR
Four-star wide receiver LaMason Waller was the first to commit to BYU on the official visit. Waller announced his commitment during a lunch on the visit. "I started a trend," Waller told me in an earlier interview. He wasn't wrong, as multiple players decided to join him and commit to BYU.
Waller picked BYU over nearly 45 competing offers. As of this writing, he is BYU's highest-rated commit in the 2025 class.
2. Tucker Kelleher - TE
Tucker Kellher was the next player to commit to BYU on his visit. Kelleher picked up an offer from BYU just two weeks ago, and it didn't take him long to shut down his recruitment and commit to new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride.
BYU was the first Power Four school to offer Kelleher a scholarship. He held a long list of competing offers, all from the G5 ranks. He holds offers from App State, Army, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Eastern Michigan, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Temple, and Toledo.
3. Ulavai Fetuli - Edge
Ulavai Fetuli committed to BYU right after his official visit. Fetuli picked the Cougars over competing offers from Cal, San Diego State, San Jose State, New Mexico State, and FCS schools like Idaho, Portland State, and Cal Poly. Fetuli is listed at 6'5 and 240 pounds and he could play either defensive end or tight end at the next level.
4. Jackson Doman - Tight End
Another tight end, Jackson Doman committed to BYU right after his official visit. Jackson Doman picked the Cougars over competing offers from Oregon State, Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV, and Washington State. Doman was offered a scholarship to BYU last June by then tight ends coach Steve Clark. In May, new BYU tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and Justin Ena visited Doman in Oregon and reinforced his scholarship offer to BYU.
5. Cole Cogshell - Edge
Cole Cogshell is one of the most exciting commits in BYU's 2025 class. His upside is enormous - he is only scratching the surface of his potential. He went from zero offers in March to 15 offers in June. He committed to BYU about one week after taking his official visit.
6. Kendal Wall - Defensive Line
Kendal Wall committed to BYU a few days after his visit. Wall's recruitment was just beginning to accelerate. He picked up his first offer from Washington State just over a month ago. A few days later, he picked up another offer from San Jose State. The Cougars were the first P4 program to pull the trigger and offer him after seeing him in person.
7. Andrew Williams - Offensive Tackle
Andrew Williams is one of the fastest rising offensive tackle prospects in the country. Williams has been catching the attention of seemingly every coach that sees him in person this Summer. He picked up his first Power Four offer from Kansas State in May after attending their camp. He went to Iowa State's camp a few days later and picked up an offer from the Cyclones. Then he picked up an offer from Kansas after attending their camp. Finally, he camped at BYU and picked up an offer from TJ Woods.
When Big 12 coaches got to see the development since his junior season up close, they offered him on the spot.
Williams took official visits to all four Big 12 schools that offered him a scholarship. It was BYU that beat out a few conference foes to land Williams' commitment.