2025 Quarterback Jaden Page Recaps Cincinnati Bearcats Visit
TUNNEL HILL — The Cincinnati Bearcats have been the host of many recruits from across the nation. One of the most recent to visit is Jaden Page. Page is a 2025 Riverside High School quarterback from Greenville, South Carolina. He is unranked and measures in at 6-1, 175 pounds.
“I really enjoyed my visit and time at Cincinnati it’s a beautiful campus and top-notch facilities definitely had a very vibrant student life and it seems like everyone there loved to be there,” Page stated to Bearcats Talk. “I got a chance to look at the eclipse as well and it was definitely a wow moment being able to watch it from the stadium.”
The city stands out to this talented quarterback prospect.
“I’m definitely a big city kind of guy and I love how Cincy is in the city there are not too many high-level programs that are in the city like that and I love the way they cater to their players academically you can tell everybody there wants to see their students succeed outside of football which is super cool to see as well as the coaching staff wants there student-athletes to grow as men and not only football players I also love how their stadium is right in the heart of the campus which is super cool.”
He recalls which coaches he had the chance to speak with.
“I was with a teammate so I got the opportunity to speak to other coaches that I normally wouldn’t, Coach Glenn, Coach Stepp, and Coach Satterfield it was really nice to be able to speak to Coach Glenn about the recruiting process and what it takes to become a quarterback at Cincinnati also great talk with Coach Satterfield it’s really amazing how these coaches want there athletes to develop into great men just as much as they want them to be great under the lights.”
Page wants to take another visit to Cincinnati for a game day.
“Absolutely! Definitely got to get back to feel that game day atmosphere.”
Page believes the way they treat their players is what stands out about the Bearcats program.
“How well they treat their players. How they want them to be outstanding on and off the field. How much pride is taken into the weight room? And the effort everyone in the program puts in. I haven’t received the offer from Cincinnati but if I was to they’d definitely be high on the list! I definitely will be at camp this summer to showcase my skill set and show why I should be Cincinnati’s next superstar QB!”
