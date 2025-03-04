All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Home Betting Favorites Against Kansas State

UC is trying to keep its strong betting trends rolling with a Quad 3 win on Wednesday.

Russ Heltman

Dec 30, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) shoots against Kansas State Wildcats guard Macaleab Rich (23) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are back to being home betting favorites on Wednesday. Oddsmakers slot them as 8.5-point favorites against Kansas State with a point total set at 136.5 as of this writing.

UC covered again in Saturday's loss to Houston and now sits 17-12 straight up and 14-15 against the spread (4-1 in the past five games). The Wildcats are 14-15 SU and 16-13 ATS on the season. KSU has been strong as an underdog, going 5-10 SU in this spot throughout the season and 10-5 ATS.

Both teams have not been high-scoring in 2024-25. Cincinnati is 9-20 hitting overs deep into the campaign and KSU is 12-17. The over has hit in three of Cincinnati's past five games.

