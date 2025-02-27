All Bearcats

UC is breaking in some fresh voices in the cornerback room.

Nov 30, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ormanie Arnold (8) tackles TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Jack Bech (18) in the first quarter at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Albert Cesare/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats' new secondary coaching battery, Adam Braithwaite and Eddie Hicks, met with the media on Thursday and praised Cincinnati football's work ethic throughout the winter workout period.

Braithewaite (safeties coach) and Hicks (cornerback coach) love their "high capacity for work."

"One thing I'll say that's really just impressed me about the whole group, you know, not just our position, but I feel like our guys have a high capacity for work, and I feel like they love ball," Braithwaite said. "And I think anytime you have those two things, I think you got a chance to really improve and be good.

"And so that's just a general overall statement that I've noticed there. Yeah, I'm excited to get the spring ball, you know, and actually play some football. And I know we've evaluated them to a certain level in workouts and things like that, but then we evaluate everything they do, but ready to kind of strap it up and play some ball and see where we are."

Hicks shouted out the strength staff led by Niko Palazeti for the standard, along with Scott Satterfield.

The Bearcats start spring practice in a few weeks.

"I agree," the former, turned new, UC staff member said. "I think our strength staff does an unbelievable job upholding all the guys to the standard of Coach Satterfield. Coach [Tyson] Veidt. But the guys are working hard, so that's something that I've been impressed with since I've gotten back."

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

