Tyson Veidt Updates Cincinnati's Defensive Line Injuries Ahead of Spring Practice
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati football defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt gave a great update on injured defensive linemen like Jalen Hunt and Mikah Coleman, who missed a majority of the year in 2024.
Hunt and Coleman missed all 12 games but are pacing well to return to their defensive tackle and defensive end roles. They could be strong complements to Dontay Corleone if things keep progressing well.
"They're all progressing," Veidt confirmed. "They're all doing things right now and are either on track or ahead of schedule on where the medical staff thinks they should be. So we're counting on having those guys. You know, when we get started here in a few days. So it'll be great to have those guys back."
Coleman has not played a snap at Cincinnati and neither has played in Veidt's defense so there could be a bit of a learning curve for them to overcome before making big impacts, starting with a massive Big 10 battle against Nebraska on Aug. 28.
"There's a degree of it too, where, simply based on when they were injured and the reps that they have, some of the guys don't have a ton of experience in what we're doing either," Veidt noted. "So with that being said, you can't just throw them in there for 1,000 reps either. You're gonna have to ease them in because they're coming off injury, and all those things too, so we got to do a great job with that."
Coleman transferred in from Eastern Michigan, while Hunt played a career-high 202 snaps for the Bearcats in 2023, with a career-best 67.9 PFF grade.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more.
