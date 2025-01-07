All Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Moderate Betting Underdogs For First Time This Season

A spot they haven't experience down 0-2 in league play.

Russ Heltman

Mar 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) drives to the basket around Baylor Bears forward Jalen Bridges (11) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are road-betting underdogs at Baylor on Tuesday night. The Bears are 5.5-point favorites over Cincinnati, with a point total set at 138 points.

The Bearcats missed another spread on Saturday as home favorites against Arizona and now sit at 10-3 straight up and 6-7 against the spread. Baylor is just 5-7 ATS and 9-4 SU on the season. They have yet to cover a road spread (0-5). Cincinnati is 2-2 ATS on the road.

The point total is at odds once again with Baylor 8-4 to the over, while Cincinnati is 2-11 to the over this season.

The game marks the first time in the 2024-25 campaign Cincinnati's been an underdog.

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

