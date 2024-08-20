All Bearcats

Look: Cincinnati Basketball Releases Finalized 2024 Non-Conference Schedule

Basketball season is just a few months away.

Indiana State Sycamores guard Jake Wolfe (24) searches to pass the ball against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, during the quarterfinals of the NIT at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute.
Indiana State Sycamores guard Jake Wolfe (24) searches to pass the ball against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, during the quarterfinals of the NIT at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball program rolled out the 2024-25 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

There are two new matchups on the docket as Cincinnati scheduled Alabama State (at home on Nov. 27) and Grambling State (at home on Dec. 22) in recent weeks. One other change to note is the game at Georgia Tech is on Nov. 23 now, not Nov. 24.

Check out the full non-conference schedule (bold indicates a home game):

Monday, Nov. 4: Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Friday, Nov. 8: Morehead State

Friday, Nov. 15: Nicholls

Tuesday, Nov. 19: at Northern Kentucky

Saturday, Nov. 23: at Georgia Tech

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Alabama State

Tuesday, Dec. 3: at Villanova (Big 12-BIG EAST Challenge)

Sunday, Dec. 8: Howard

Saturday, Dec. 14: Xavier

Friday, Dec. 20: vs. Dayton (Hoops Classic presented by CareSource at Heritage Bank Center)

Sunday, Dec. 22: Grambling State

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

