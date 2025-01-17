Look: Former Cincinnati Bearcats Star Landers Nolley Signs With Taiwanese Team
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats basketball star Landers Nolley III is headed to the Taiwanese Professional Basketball League after spending most of this season in the top Greek league with Aris B.C.
Nolley played one year for the Bearcats across the 2022-23 season and just averaged 17 points and 5.3 rebounds in nine Greek league appearances. Nolley is playing for the Hsinchu Lioneers.
