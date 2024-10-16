Look: NCAA's Andy Katz Picks Cincinnati Among Potential Final Four Dark Horses
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats men's basketball team hasn't been to a Final Four this century, but NCAA.com's Andy Katz thinks they have a shot this season. He listed Cincinnati 10th on his list of the top 10 dark horse programs to make the 2025 NCAA Tournament's last weekend.
UC enters the season ranked 20th in the AP Poll.
"Cincinnati is coming off a 22-15 season that concluded in the NIT quarterfinals," Katz wrote. "Coach Wes Miller and the Bearcats return important players like Dan Skillings Jr. and Simas Lukosius while adding transfers Dillon Mitchell (Texas) and Arrinten Page (USC). The Bearcats’ depth and balance make them a potential sleeper in the Big 12, but they’ll face a challenging schedule."
A Final Four trip would be a bit shocking, given UC hasn't made the tournament this decade, but they return as much production as any other Big 12 team and have the deepest roster of the Miller era.
