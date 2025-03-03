All Bearcats

Look: Top Cincinnati Recruit Shon Abaev Wins Florida 3A State Championship

He played a key role in the win.

Russ Heltman

Jan 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The Cincinnati logo is seen on a pair of Air Jordan shoes worn by a member of the Cincinnati Bearcats before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Incoming 2025 five-star Cincinnati recruit Shon Abaev took home a Florida state championship this weekend after his school, Calvary Christian, beat The Villages 66-64.

Abaev dropped 20 points and 11 rebounds in the 3A State Title as he gets ready to carry those talents to the Cincinnati floor this fall.

His Eagles team entered the game ranked No. 1 on MaxPreps and 22-1 on the season. Read more on Abaev's game here.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

