Podcast: Cincinnati's NCAA Tournament Chances Not Dead Yet Following Latest Houston Loss
CINCINNATI — The loss to Houston was tough...but not crushing.
Neil Meyer and I broke down the 73-64 defeat that felt close at points and touched on a crumbling bubble picture that's boosting Cincinnati's hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.
All that, plus, a Kansas State preview on the latest Bearcat Blitz:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Look: John Williams, Corey Kiner, And Luke Kandra Meet Up At 2025 NFL Combine
Cincinnati Bearcats Secondary Coaches Praise Team's 'Capacity For Work'
Watch: Wes Miller Previews Road Matchup Against No. 4 Houston
Tyson Veidt Updates Cincinnati's Defensive Line Injuries Ahead of Spring Practice
Scott Satterfield Explains Change to 'Spring Game' Structure in College Football
Look: Cincinnati Announces Open Spring Football Practice
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati Back in The Bubble Mix Ahead of Toughest Opponent This Decade
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Bout Against Iowa State, With Jizzle James Making UC Scoring History
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls On The Road Against Iowa State
Cincinnati Cracks Top Five Schools For Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Kasmir Hicks
Cincinnati Football Adds Fifth Commitment in 2026 Class From Alabama Safety Xavier Starks
Wes Miller Updates Connor Hickman's Health, Previews Massive Iowa State Battle
Watch: Bearcats Continue Winter Workouts With Snowy Session at Nippert Stadium
'We Are Going To That Tournament' - Jizzle James' Ascendence Fueled by Dad's Motivation, Film Study, and More
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 85-75 Win Over Utah At Home
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Notches First Three-Game Big 12 Winning Streak With Triumph Over Utah
Watch: Matthew McDoom Sheds Light on His Career Prior to Cincinnati Transfer
Cincinnati's Corey Kiner Would Love to Stay Home With Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Draft
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk