Podcast: West Virginia Sweeps Cincinnati Basketball, TCU Preview

Cincinnati is 15-11 this season.

Russ Heltman

Feb 19, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats players pause during a timeout during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are back on a losing streak after a 62-59 loss to West Virginia put another massive roadblock in front of their 2025 NCAA Tournament hopes.

Neil Meyer and I recap that, update Connor Hickman's health, and preview the TCU game on the latest Bearcat Blitz:

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

