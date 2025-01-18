All Bearcats

Report: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Ruled Out Indefinitely Due to Injury

UC will continue digging into its depth.

Russ Heltman

Dec 14, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Connor Hickman (8) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers guard Ryan Conwell (7) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Connor Hickman (8) drives to the basket against Xavier Musketeers guard Ryan Conwell (7) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — UC hoops won't have Connor Hickman's services for the time being. CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein reported the guard is out indefinitely due to a foot injury.

Hickman has missed the past two games with the ailment and was clearly struggling with aches and pains during his opening stretch at UC. He's averaging 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists this season.

