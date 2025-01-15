All Bearcats

Report: Colorado Starters RJ Smith, Elijah Malone Questionable Against Cincinnati

UC is favored to get the road win.

Russ Heltman

Dec 30, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard RJ Smith (5) lines up a shot in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Colorado could be missing two starters due to injury tonight. Buffzone reported that sharpshooter RJ Smith and big man Elijah Malone are highly questionable for the game after neither practiced on Tuesday.

They got dinged in Colorado's 78-70 loss to West Virginia on Sunday. Smith is one of just two real outside threats for the Buffs. He averages 7.1 points per game and 3.1 rebounds on 49% shooting from outside (23 minutes per game, including seven starts).

Malone is even more involved at 6-10, 268 pounds. He's started all 15 games this season and is averaging 10.1 points (third-most on CU) and 3.5 rebounds. Cincinnati has since moved from a 2.5 to three-point betting favorite amidst the news.

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

