Watch: Bearcats Legend Kenyon Martin Featured in Crosstown Shootout Hype Video
CINCINNATI — Bearcat basketball legend Kenyon Martin took centerstage for Cincinnati's Crosstown Shootout hype video this year.
The late-90s Cincinnati star narrated the latest drop and understands how difficult this rivalry is with one win against Xavier on his ledger (1999).
Check out the video below:
