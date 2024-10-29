Wes Miller Excited About Roster of Returning Players: 'At This Point, This is The Best Group I’ve Had Here'
CINCINNATI — Bearcats hoops is just six days away from returning to the court in a home matchup against Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET. The Athletic's CJ Moore and Sam Vecenie interviewed coaches from top-25 teams across the country, ranking the Bearcats 22nd in their site's poll.
Wes Miller is convinced this is his best group at UC if things can stay on course.
“I think at this point this is the best group I’ve had here,” Miller said in the article. “That doesn’t really mean anything if we don't continue to grow and do our part and stay healthy. But so far we're in a good spot.”
The veteran experience and depth of this team are palpable. According to The Athletic, Cincinnati ranks fifth in the Big 12 with four players who've logged at least 2,000 D1 minutes. They are also tied with Houston for most top-eight players returning by minutes (six total).
Names like Dan Skillings Jr. and Simas Lukošius pace the way for that group. The whole roster gets to start gelling in games next week.
