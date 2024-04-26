Cincinnati Tight End Entering Transfer Portal
CINCINNATI — A second Cincinnati tight end entered the transfer portal this week in Payten Singletary. The eight-game starter in 2023 appeared in 28 games over the past three seasons.
He was the main blocking tight end in 2023 but struggled with a 23.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 54.8 run-blocking mark.
UC tight end Barak Faulk also entered the portal this week as names like freshman Gavin Grover see the depth chart open up. Grover, Joey Beljan, Joe Royer, Caleb Schmitz, and Devyn Zahursky remain in the room.
