All Bearcats

Cincinnati Tight End Entering Transfer Portal

The position got two spots thinner this week.

Russ Heltman

Houston Cougars defensive back Adari Haulcy (24) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Payten
Houston Cougars defensive back Adari Haulcy (24) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Payten

CINCINNATI — A second Cincinnati tight end entered the transfer portal this week in Payten Singletary. The eight-game starter in 2023 appeared in 28 games over the past three seasons.

He was the main blocking tight end in 2023 but struggled with a 23.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 54.8 run-blocking mark.

UC tight end Barak Faulk also entered the portal this week as names like freshman Gavin Grover see the depth chart open up. Grover, Joey Beljan, Joe Royer, Caleb Schmitz, and Devyn Zahursky remain in the room.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.