Cincinnati Football Lands Pair of Transfer Commitments in Trenches
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats locked in transfer commitments from a a pair of trench players to close the weekend as Maine offensive tackle Xavier Lozowicki and Arkansas-Pine Bluff defensive tackle Cam Roetherford jump on board.
Lozowicki is coming off his freshman season, where PFF had him graded as the third-best FCS offensive lineman (87.9 grade).
He held offers from Mississippi State, Miami (FL), Kansas St., USC, BYU, and WVU. The 6-6, 300-pound mauler has three years of eligibility left
Roetherford got his first extensive run as a sophomore last season. The 6-4, 293-pound played 325 snaps, posting 27 tackles and one forced fumble.
It was good enough to earn a 69.3 PFF grade. He has three years of eligibility left for Cincinnati.
