Brendan Sorsby Details Body Transformation Entering Cincinnati Football Fall Camp
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby told Dan Hoard on the Lets Reign Podcast that he's slimmed down a bit ahead of the Bearcats' fall camp, dropping roughly 15 pounds this year.
It's made him faster, more agile, and ready to take on this offense as he looks to emulate NFL quarterback Josh Allen.
"If we were doing this back in January, I wouldn't have been able to make it through," Sorsby said on the show. "I probably dropped around like 15 pounds or so trying to lose a couple more, obviously just putting muscle on and all that good stuff. It wasn't truly hard. Coach Niko (Palazeti) is doing a great job with the strength program and all the other pieces that go into that but it's been a blast this offseason, and I just can't wait to put it to good use."
Sorsby confirmed he got interest from USC and Lincoln Riley after he signed with Cincinnati, but he was already locked in and ready to lift the Bearcats from a 3-9 last-place record in the Big 12.
"I was already in Cincinnati, wasn't going to entertain it at all," Sorsby confirmed. "I knew Cincinnati was the right fit for me and nobody else could change that."
The sophomore passer has uncorked a few great-looking deep balls so far this camp. Cincinnati's offense lacked majorly on that front last season and could gain a lot of breathing room if it hits a few more bombs, Sorsby had a 79.6 PFF grade on passes of 20-plus yards last season (39 attempts) to Emory Jones's 61.8 PFF grade on the same throws (48 attempts).
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Status, Bearcats Defensive Line Depth
Tyler Betsey Dives Into Process of Becoming a Cincinnati Bearcat
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Top Schools For Three-Star 2025 Guard Cameron Wallace
Watch: Cincinnati Football Highlights From Opening Days at Camp Higher Ground
Look: Travis Kelce Named Top-10 Player in NFL Top 100
Look: Bearcats Reveal Uniform Combination For Opening Game Against Towson
Report: Cincinnati Football Facing Bowling Green As Final 2025 Non-Conference Opponent
Watch: Brendan Sorsby Laces Deep Ball to Xzavier Henderson
Cincinnati Reds Trade for Bearcats Alum Joey Wiemer in Deadline Deal With Milwaukee Brewers
Look: Sauce Gardner Ranked Outside NFL's 30 Best Players on NFL Top 100
Tyler McKinley Ready to Help Cincinnati Get Back to Dominance: 'UC is Known For Basketball'
Look: Cincinnati Football RB Corey Kiner Named to 2024 Maxwell Award Watchlist
Cincinnati Notches Commitment From Three-Star 2025 Wide Receiver Giyahni Kontosis
Watch: Tyler Scott Turning Heads at Chicago Bears Training Camp
Former Cincinnati Bearcats Great Ivan Pace Jr. Ranks Himself Among Top Linebackers in NFL
Report: Battle For The Victory Bell Rivalry Coming to an End
Look: Nasty Nati Roster Finalized Ahead of TBT 2024
Report: Cincinnati Schedules Multi-Team Event As Non-Conference Schedule Starts Finalizing
Cincinnati Forward Dillon Mitchell Dives Into Transfer Decision: 'Just About Being With The Right People'
Watch: Bearcats Gameplay in EA College Football 25
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats